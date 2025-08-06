Ramy Youssef departs Will Ferrell’s Netflix golf comedy

Creative differences have prompted Ramy Youssef to part ways with Netflix's upcoming golf-themed comedy series starring Will Ferrell. Originally onboard as a co-creator and co-showrunner alongside Josh Rabinowitz and Andy Campagna, Youssef and his collaborators exited the project last year, according to sources.

The trio had been set to executive produce the untitled series, which features Ferrell as a fictional golf legend. Campagna had been producing under Youssef's Cairo Cowboy banner, which remains active at Netflix with a separate series in development starring comedian and frequent Youssef collaborator Steve Way.

Despite the behind-the-scenes shakeup, casting developments continue. Comedy veteran Molly Shannon has now joined the ensemble in the role of Stacy. The project reunites Shannon and Ferrell, who previously shared the stage on "Saturday Night Live" between 1995 and 2001.

Shannon's recent screen credits include Season 4 of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" and all three seasons of "The Other Two" on HBO Max. She also starred in "I Love That For You" (Showtime), "The White Lotus", "Enlightened", and "Divorce" (HBO), NBC's "Will & Grace revival", and Netflix's "Wet Hot American Summer" limited series. She will next appear in the teen road comedy Driver's Ed and the Netflix adaptation of Emily Henry's bestseller "People We Meet on Vacation".

The Netflix golf comedy is being produced by Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Alix Taylor via Gloria Sanchez Productions, alongside Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, and Nena Rodrigue of T-Street. Chris Henchy, Harper Steele, David Gordon Green, and Andrew Guest also serve as executive producers.