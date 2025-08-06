TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Aug 6, 2025 12:54 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 6, 2025 01:00 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film
TV & Film

Ramy Youssef departs Will Ferrell’s Netflix golf comedy

Wed Aug 6, 2025 12:54 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 6, 2025 01:00 PM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Aug 6, 2025 12:54 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 6, 2025 01:00 PM
Ramy Youssef departs Will Ferrell’s Netflix golf comedy
Photo: Collected

Creative differences have prompted Ramy Youssef to part ways with Netflix's upcoming golf-themed comedy series starring Will Ferrell. Originally onboard as a co-creator and co-showrunner alongside Josh Rabinowitz and Andy Campagna, Youssef and his collaborators exited the project last year, according to sources.

The trio had been set to executive produce the untitled series, which features Ferrell as a fictional golf legend. Campagna had been producing under Youssef's Cairo Cowboy banner, which remains active at Netflix with a separate series in development starring comedian and frequent Youssef collaborator Steve Way.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Despite the behind-the-scenes shakeup, casting developments continue. Comedy veteran Molly Shannon has now joined the ensemble in the role of Stacy. The project reunites Shannon and Ferrell, who previously shared the stage on "Saturday Night Live" between 1995 and 2001.

Shannon's recent screen credits include Season 4 of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" and all three seasons of "The Other Two" on HBO Max. She also starred in "I Love That For You" (Showtime), "The White Lotus", "Enlightened", and "Divorce" (HBO), NBC's "Will & Grace revival", and Netflix's "Wet Hot American Summer" limited series. She will next appear in the teen road comedy Driver's Ed and the Netflix adaptation of Emily Henry's bestseller "People We Meet on Vacation".

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars lead 2025 MTV VMA nominations
Read more

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars lead 2025 MTV VMA nominations

The Netflix golf comedy is being produced by Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Alix Taylor via Gloria Sanchez Productions, alongside Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, and Nena Rodrigue of T-Street. Chris Henchy, Harper Steele, David Gordon Green, and Andrew Guest also serve as executive producers.

Related topic:
Ramy YoussefdepartsNetflix’s upcominggolf-themed comedy series
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Jonathan Glazer donates to Gaza aid auction, fundraiser surpasses $50,000 on day one

Jonathan Glazer donates to Gaza aid auction, fundraiser surpasses $50,000 on day one

1y ago

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Cara Delevingne show solidarity for Gaza relief

1y ago
Ramy Youssef mentions praying for freedom of Palestinians on SNL

Ramy Youssef mentions praying for freedom of Palestinians on SNL

1y ago

Top Hollywood stars urge Biden to appeal for Gaza-Israel ceasefire

1y ago
Ramy Youssef, the mayor of muslim disaster is tired of apologising

Ramy Youssef, the mayor of muslim disaster, is tired of apologising

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

সংস্কার কমিশনের যে ১৬ সুপারিশ বাস্তবায়ন করেছে অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার

বিচার বিভাগ সংস্কার কমিশনের সুপারিশগুলোর মধ্যে আটটি বাস্তবায়ন করা হয়েছে।

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

ভারতের ওপর চড়া শুল্ক, বাংলাদেশের লাভ না ক্ষতি

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে