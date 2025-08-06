Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars lead 2025 MTV VMA nominations

Lady Gaga tops the list of nominees for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, earning 12 nominations, including Artist of the Year and Best Album for "Mayhem". Close behind is Bruno Mars with 11 nods, while Kendrick Lamar follows with 10. Rising star Sabrina Carpenter secured eight nominations, and Ariana Grande also earned multiple nods.

Long-time VMA champions Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, each holding 30 career wins, have received one nomination each this year — both for Artist of the Year. Despite not releasing new albums, their blockbuster tours kept them in contention.

Gaga and Mars' joint track "Die With A Smile" is nominated for Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, and Video of the Year.

New VMA categories this year include Best Country and Best Pop Artist. The award ceremony is scheduled for September 7 at UBS Arena, New York.