Ramy Youssef mentions praying for freedom of Palestinians on SNL

Ramy Youssef, the Golden Globe-winning American stand-up comedian, actor, screenwriter, and director, recently hosted "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) and made the most of the opportunity by exclaiming the people of Palestine need to be free.

In his monologue, Youssef shared that within his circle of friends, "I'm one of the only guys who prays. I'm friends with a lot of sinners — with just disgusting people. And they call me when they're in trouble because they want me to pray for them."

Youssef mentioned receiving a call from a friend with family in Gaza, informing him about their suffering. "I don't know where half of them are. I don't know what to do. Please pray for them," his friend asked Youssef.

Youssef added, "So that night, I go to pray and my prayers are complicated. Got a lot to fit in. God, please help my friend's family. Please stop the suffering. Stop the violence. Please free the people of Palestine, please. And please free the hostages, all the hostages, please."

This heartfelt statement that he chose to end his monologue with was met with loud, undeniable cheers from the live audience — denoting that a lot of people share the same sentiment.

The comedian gained recognition for his portrayal of Ramy Hassan in the Hulu comedy series "Ramy", earning him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy and a Peabody Award in 2020.