‘Gen V’ actor Chance Perdomo dies at 27

Rising actor Chance Perdomo, known for his charming portrayal of Andre Anderson, a beloved student at Godolkin University in the "Gen V" spinoff of "The Boys" series, tragically passed away following a motorcycle accident.

His representatives sent a statement to Hollywood Reporter, confirming the demise of the actor.

"His profound love for the arts and boundless zest for life resonated deeply with everyone who had the privilege of knowing him, and his warmth will continue to live on in the hearts of those he cherished most," a statement from his representatives conveyed.

"We kindly request that the family's privacy be respected as they grieve the loss of their beloved son and brother."

Following the tragic passing of Chance Perdomo, production on the second season of "Gen V" has been officially postponed. The entire crew was scheduled to have their first table read for season 2 of the superhero series before commencing shooting on April 8 in the Canadian city.

However, they woke up to the news of Perdomo's passing, which deeply saddened them as they tried to come to terms with the personal tragedy.

He is believed to have passed away late last night or early this morning in Upstate New York, while en route to Toronto.

Chance was also known for his performance in the Netflix horror series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina". There he played the enticing Ambrose Spellman, cousin to Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka). Ambrose frequently served as Sabrina's conscience and accomplice, willingly keeping her secrets despite concerns that her actions might endanger her.

The British-American star was born in Los Angeles and raised in Southampton on October 19, 1996. He received a Best Actor nomination at the 2019 Bafta TV Awards for his performance in the BBC Three drama "Killed by My Debt."

Perdomo pursued law after completing his schooling and ventured into acting in 2017 with a role in the CBBC series Hetty Feather.

His performance in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina earned him recognition as one of Bafta's "Breakthrough Brits" in 2019.

Following a nomination for Best Actor at the Baftas that same year, Perdomo expressed feeling "overwhelmed" by the response to "Killed by My Debt", a docudrama depicting the tragic true story of Jerome Rogers, a London courier trapped in insurmountable debt who tragically ended his own life.