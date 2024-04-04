‘Rajkumar’ bookings set record ahead of Eid

Shakib Khan's upcoming film "Rajkumar" is all set for release in theaters this Eid. The film received uncut censor clearance this Thursday afternoon. Directed by Himel Ashraf and produced by Versatile Media, "Rajkumar" is already making records prior to its release.

Meanwhile, the film is experiencing high demand among booking agents and cinema hall owners. Production officials report that "Rajkumar" has commenced booking single screens for screenings. Raj Cinema Hall in Kuliar char, Kishoreganj, has secured the highest booking at Tk 10 lakh. Additionally, Varsha Cinema Hall in Gazipur is also securing "Rajkumar" for ten lakh taka. The movie has been booked in 22 major single screens across the country.

The director of the film, Himel Ashraf, stated, "Rajkumar" is being released under MG (Minimum Guarantee) terms at maximum cinema hall. Those securing the film for 8 to 12 lakhs have never invested such a significant amount in a Bengali movie before. This marks an unprecedented milestone in the Bangladeshi film industry, with "Rajkumar" fetching the highest price ever for a movie in the country.