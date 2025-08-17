‘Nobody has the right to dictate choices’: Badhan

Social media has been abuzz with debate following criticism of artistes who remembered Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his death anniversary, August 15. Some protesters went so far as to brand these celebrities as "cultural fascists" for their posts.

Actress Azmeri Haque Badhan, who had also been a prominent presence during the July movement, strongly denounced such attacks. In a Facebook post, she questioned why individuals were attempting to dictate whom others could or could not honour. "Seriously, who gave you the right to control people's choices? Don't try to act like Sheikh Hasina. You saw what happened to her. After her downfall, I thought people would finally learn their lesson. But no, the arrogance continues," she wrote.

Badhan emphasised that paying respect to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a matter of personal choice, not one to be policed. "Who are you to dictate what people should or shouldn't do? It's their own choice whom they support — not your decision. People have minds of their own, and if they choose to respect Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, that's their right. Stop trying to brand them as bad people just because it doesn't fit your script," she added.

The actress also dismissed recent rumours surrounding her. She pointed to earlier claims that she had received "200 crores" for supporting the July movement, comparing them to new allegations that artistes were paid "Tk 20,000" to post about Sheikh Mujib. "Really? From 200 crores to 20,000? Is it even possible for someone to take such risks for this kind of money? What a circus," she remarked.

Badhan further warned that attempts to silence or intimidate through misinformation would not succeed. "You cannot control people anymore — not with lies, not with petty rumours, not with empty threats. The world has changed. Social media exists. Globalisation exists. People see through your nonsense," she wrote.

She concluded by highlighting the values of leadership, noting that true leaders inspire, listen, and build trust rather than control. "A true leader doesn't control people — they inspire. A true leader doesn't silence voices — they listen. A true leader doesn't spread baseless gossip — they build trust. Stop living in your illusion of power. Stop dreaming you can pull people like puppets. Those strings are already broken. Wake up before history slaps harder than it already has," she stated.

Badhan ended her post by cautioning that anyone attempting to follow Sheikh Hasina's path would become "another failed copy of her tragedy."