No one can ever crush love and remembrance: Shayan

On August 15, 1975, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was brutally killed along with his family at his own residence on Road 32, Dhanmondi. Fifty years have now passed since that assassination. This year, a significant number of people in the country have paid their respects to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on this day through social media, while also expressing their grief.

Among them is musician Farzana Wahid Shayan. However, she did not commemorate Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15, but rather on August 16! But why? Let us find out that story directly from Shayan's Facebook post.

It should first be noted that a day earlier, on August 14, Shafiqul Alam, the press secretary of the interim government, had stated that any programme held on August 15 would face action. His remark drew considerable controversy. In opposition to that statement, and at the same time in remembrance of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Shayan shared a post on her Facebook wall on August 16 (yesterday).

In her post, she wrote, "The press secretary said that any programme held on August 15 will face action. This perhaps means that on all other days, there is no restriction on remembrance. Today is August 16. So, with utmost respect to the press secretary, let us say a few words today, on the 16th of August." She then continued, "Today is the great 16th of August. Exactly fifty years ago, on this very day, many people — or at least some — were left utterly stunned."

Because just the day before, Sheikh Mujib had been brutally assassinated. Despite his sweeping victory in the 1970 election, the West Pakistanis unjustly rejected the result. Until then, he had been one of the most powerful voices for the rights of the Bangalees. There were others, too—Maulana Bhashani, of course, was there. But at the time I am speaking of now, Sheikh Mujib was the foremost and strongest voice of the Bangalees. When the West Pakistanis denied Mujib's overwhelming victory, anger among the people swelled even further, and our history began its intensified march towards the Liberation struggle.

Shayan further wrote, "Later, when the Pakistanis launched a sudden attack on the people of this country, it was in Sheikh Mujib's name that Ziaur Rahman declared the independence struggle at the very outset of that people's resistance. (Correction: if not at the very beginning, he did make the declaration later in Mujib's name.) When Tajuddin, with his extraordinary courage, was organising our Liberation War under the most adverse conditions, his beloved brother Mujib was not by his side. Yet he, too, formed the Mujibnagar Government in Sheikh Mujib's name. Mujib often could think beyond individuals, to set some aside. But no one ever thought of setting Mujib aside. Mujib was so deeply loved, so profoundly trusted, and so indisputable. Every freedom fighter of Bangladesh carried Sheikh Mujib's inspiration within and risked their lives by plunging into the Liberation War."

The musician asserted, "These are matters of history. People will honour their leader; they will express their love with bouquets. To those who wish to suppress this, I can only say, no one can ever 'crush' love and remembrance!"

She went on to add, "Now, since the press secretary has said that action will be taken if commemorative programmes are held on the 15th, there is no option but to extend these acts of remembrance beyond the 15th—to the 16th, 17th, 18th, and throughout the year. The people have always been stronger than any press secretary, though press secretaries often choose to forget that."

"The most absurd thing is that he truly believes love can be shackled by the military. I do not understand why people's intelligence seems to sink to their knees the moment they come close to power. Many may not be able to love Sheikh Mujib madly, like a deity. For years, people were forced into mourning by compulsion, but it never worked—mourning cannot be imposed in that way. Grief and love are both deeply personal. They cannot be enforced. But nor can Sheikh be erased. He may not be the only part of Bangladesh's history, but he is a vast and undeniable part of it. And those who love him will continue to honour him and hold commemorations in his memory. That is only natural."