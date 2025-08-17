Shabnam to revisit four decades of cinema on her 80th birthday today

Legendary actress Jharna Basak, better known by the stage name Shabnam, renowned as the 'Princess of Rupnagar', is set to appear on television for the very first time in her long career. Despite a journey spanning nearly four decades and over 180 films, the iconic star has never before been featured as a guest on a TV programme.

Shabnam first graced the silver screen as a dancer in Ehtesham's "Ei Desh Tomar Amar", before making her debut as a lead actress at just 15 years old in Mustafa's "Harano Din" (1961). Her career took flight in 1962 with the Urdu film "Chanda", which made her a household name across Pakistan.

From the 1960s through the 1980s, she reigned as one of the most celebrated leading ladies of South Asian cinema. Her final film appearance came in 1999, in Kazi Hayat's "Ammajan", after which she stepped away from the screen.

In celebration of her 80th birthday today, August 17, the legendary actress will feature in a special interview programme titled "Shabnam: Rupnagarer Rajkonna". Scheduled to air on Channel i at 8:25pm, the show is hosted and directed by journalist Abdur Rahman. During the programme, Shabnam will revisit her illustrious career and open up about personal moments and memories from her extraordinary life.

From "Amar Songshar", "Julie", "Jowar Bhata" and "Naach Ghar" to "Nacher Putul", "Sahadharmini", and her unforgettable performance in "Ammajan", Shabnam's body of work has left an indelible mark on audiences in both Bangla and Urdu cinema. Known as one of the era's greatest stars, she was adored not only as a screen icon but also as someone audiences regarded as their very own.

Her television debut marks a historic moment for fans eager to hear the life story of an actress who defined an age of cinema.