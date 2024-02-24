Nickelodeon officially greenlights ‘Fairly OddParents’ sequel

It can be said that even retirement doesn't last forever for fairies. Cosmo and Wanda, the titular characters of Nickelodeon's "The Fairly OddParents" franchise, took a 10,000-year vacation across time and space but are now eager to resume granting wishes.

The show, named "The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish", is slated to be CG-animated and will debut on Nickelodeon this spring, as announced by the network today. Additionally, it is expected to be available on Netflix by the end of 2024.

Aiming to recapture the magic with 20 episodes, the show will introduce new visuals, characters, and locations while retaining elements for original series fans. Cosmo and Wanda return as the leading fairies, with Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris reprising their roles. Notably, Timmy Turner won't be returning, as Nickelodeon will explore the colourful fairies in a completely new environment.

"In 'Fairly OddParents: A New Wish', ten-year-old Hazel Wells relocates to the bustling city of Dimmadelphia due to her dad's new job," the synopsis read.

"Navigating an unfamiliar environment and missing her brother Antony, who's off to college, Hazel feels lonely and unsure. However, everything takes a magical turn when her pink-and-green-haired neighbours, who are no ordinary neighbours but Cosmo and Wanda, fairy godparents, come out of retirement to fulfill all of Hazel's wishes," read their post.

The original run of "The Fairly OddParents" commenced in 2001 and concluded in 2017, taking viewers through Cosmo, Wanda, and Timmy's adventures across 172 episodes.

Additionally, a live-action spinoff show titled "The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder" was introduced on Paramount+ in 2022, treating fans to a new season of content.