Mosharraf Karim, Parsa Evana unite for detective web-film

As life in the country gradually returns to normal after the recent political upheaval and changes in governmental bodies, stars are heading back to film sets, with new dramas and films on the horizon. The country, now stabilising after the formation of the interim government, is also witnessing a resurgence in entertainment production.

Among the actors returning to work is Mosharraf Karim, who is set to begin shooting his upcoming web-film "Mirza" this week. Directed by Sumon Anwar, this new project promises to be a gripping detective story.

Anwar shared his excitement with the media, "'Mirza' is a detective story, but Mosharraf Karim's character is not your typical over-the-top investigator. He's the only brother among seven sisters, leading a humble life, yet he possesses a sharp intellect, solving mysteries and untangling complexities with his wit."

Opposite Mosharraf, Parsa Evana will star in her first collaboration with the actor. Shooting for "Mirza" will take place in Dhaka and is set to premiere on the OTT platform Bongo BD for its release.

Mosharraf Karim, known for his brilliant performance in the OTT series "Mohanagar", has already made waves with two seasons of the show. The series brought the country's political climate into the spotlight and received widespread acclaim. As a gesture to fans, the streaming service Hoichoi has made the series available for free.