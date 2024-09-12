TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Sep 12, 2024 12:24 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 12, 2024 12:34 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Mosharraf Karim, Parsa Evana unite for detective web-film

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu Sep 12, 2024 12:24 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 12, 2024 12:34 PM
Mosharraf Karim and Parsa Evana unite for detective web-film

As life in the country gradually returns to normal after the recent political upheaval and changes in governmental bodies, stars are heading back to film sets, with new dramas and films on the horizon. The country, now stabilising after the formation of the interim government, is also witnessing a resurgence in entertainment production.

Mosharraf Karim and Parsa Evana unite for detective web-film

Among the actors returning to work is Mosharraf Karim, who is set to begin shooting his upcoming web-film "Mirza" this week. Directed by Sumon Anwar, this new project promises to be a gripping detective story.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Anwar shared his excitement with the media, "'Mirza' is a detective story, but Mosharraf Karim's character is not your typical over-the-top investigator. He's the only brother among seven sisters, leading a humble life, yet he possesses a sharp intellect, solving mysteries and untangling complexities with his wit."

Mosharraf Karim and Parsa Evana unite for detective web-film

Opposite Mosharraf, Parsa Evana will star in her first collaboration with the actor. Shooting for "Mirza" will take place in Dhaka and is set to premiere on the OTT platform Bongo BD for its release.

Mosharraf Karim, known for his brilliant performance in the OTT series "Mohanagar", has already made waves with two seasons of the show. The series brought the country's political climate into the spotlight and received widespread acclaim. As a gesture to fans, the streaming service Hoichoi has made the series available for free.

‘Shilpakala Academy to become a corruption-free institution’
Read more

‘Shilpakala Academy to become a corruption-free institution’

Related topic:
Mosharraf KarimParsa Evana
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

I don't believe in the word ‘struggle’: Mosharraf Karim

I don't believe in the word ‘struggle’: Mosharraf Karim

8m ago

Hoichoi unveils six new star-studded projects

5m ago
It's all about the love I receive: Runa Khan

It's all about the love I receive: Runa Khan

8m ago
Eid special: What to watch on Eid Day 3

Eid special: What to watch on Eid Day 3

5m ago
Top 10 actors dominating OTT conversations in 2023

Top 10 actors dominating OTT conversations in 2023

8m ago
|শীর্ষ খবর

লেফটেন্যান্ট জেনারেল মজিবুর বরখাস্ত ও সাইফুল বাধ্যতামূলক অবসরে

গতরাতে জারিকৃত এক নোটিশে এসব তথ্য জানায় সেনাবাহিনী।

৫৪ মিনিট আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক মেয়র আইভীর বিরুদ্ধে দুর্নীতির অনুসন্ধান শুরু

১৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification