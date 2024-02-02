‘Khuda Jane’ music video featuring Nadia launched

In 2016, Sallha Khanam Nadia first appeared in the music video for the song "Shat Jonom", featuring singers Puja and Kazi Suvo. The actress is prominently known for her appearance on the small-screen. She has also acted in numerous music videos in her career.

Nadia and Salman during the shooting of the music video.

Amongst them are Minar's "Karone Okarone", Shawon Gaanwala's "Ichchey Manush", Hasan Mehedi's "Ami Tomar Hote Chai", and Tahsan Khan's "Abaro" among others.

Sallha Khanam Nadia, Eti Shahina and Salman Arafat

Celebrating Valentine's Day, the latest music video featuring Nadia and Salman Arafat was released on Eti Shahana's YouTube channel. It is directed by Anik Khan. The duet song "Khuda Jane" has been voiced by Eti Shahina alongside Kolkata's singer Raj Barman. The lyrics for the track have been penned by Rajib Dutta while it has been composed by Jeet Onkit.

A snippet from the music video of "Khuda Jane".

The song along with the music video was launched this evening, through a press event. Nadia shared that her co-actor Salman is also her business partner and together they own a salon in Mirpur. "This is Salman's debut music video," shared Nadia, informing that he is a former top contestant in the reality show titled, "Men's Fair & Lovely Channel i Hero", which sought talent for Masud Rana.

Salman Arafat

"We shot the music video at Sylhet's endpoint, the location is amazing, and the audience will enjoy the music video," said the "Redrum" famed actress.