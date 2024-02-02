TV & Film
Poonam Pandey’s death shocks internet

Photo: Collected

Poonam Pandey, 32-year-old, model and actress lost her life after battling cervical cancer, as confirmed by her manager and her official Instagram account this Friday. 

The sudden news shocked her fans who expressed shock and disbelief upon hearing the announcement. While some initially questioned the authenticity of the post, Poonam's team, including her manager Parul Chawla, verified the heartbreaking news to various media outlets, including News18 and ANI.

The Instagram post expressed the profound loss and requested privacy for the grieving process. It highlighted Poonam's legacy of spreading love and kindness to everyone she encountered.

Poonam Pandey, known for her work as an actor and model, was a participant in the reality show "Lock Upp" season 1, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, which aired in 2022.

Her final Instagram post, just three days before her passing, showed her enjoying at a party in Goa.

 

 

