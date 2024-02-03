Poonam Pandey's alleged death was a publicity stunt

In a bizarre turn of events, Indian model, actor, and reality TV star Poonam Pandey, who was reported to have died of cervical cancer at the age of 32, has emerged alive, leaving fans and the public puzzled. The conflicting reports have ignited speculation about the authenticity of the news and the reasons behind what seems to be a shocking publicity stunt.

Poonam Pandey's team initially confirmed her death due to cervical cancer on Friday, leading to an outpouring of grief from fans and celebrities. The news was accompanied by a post on Poonam's official Instagram account, expressing deep sadness and requesting privacy for the mourning process. However, Poonam Pandey contradicted the reports by sharing videos on Instagram on Saturday, declaring her well-being.

While the news of Poonam's alleged death circulated, doubts arose regarding the legitimacy of the claim, with many questioning whether it was a carefully orchestrated stunt. Former actor and film critic Kamaal R Khan dismissed the news as a "publicity stunt" in a social media post, emphasising that Poonam Pandey is indeed alive.

Reports also suggest that Poonam Pandey's family became untraceable after the shocking announcement. Phone calls to her family members reportedly went unanswered, contributing to the confusion surrounding the situation.

Poonam's manager, Nikita Sharma, reiterated the initial statement, highlighting Poonam's commitment to her work and her resilience amid health struggles. The conflicting narratives surrounding Poonam Pandey's alleged demise have fueled speculation and raised questions about the transparency of the information provided.

In a new interview with India Today, Poonam Pandey's bodyguard Amin Khan said he last saw her on Monday. Amin also said that the model-actor 'never mentioned her illness to him or any of her staff'.

In a series of videos, Poonam expressed regret for causing shock and clarified the motive behind her controversial move.

"I am alive. I didn't die of cervical cancer. Unfortunately, I can't say that about those hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives because of cervical cancer," Poonam stated in one of the videos. She continued to address the severity of cervical cancer and urged for awareness and prevention.

The actor apologised for the distress caused by her staged demise and shared her intention behind the act. In another clip, she mentioned, "Yes, I faked my demise, extreme I know. But suddenly, we all are talking about cervical cancer, aren't we? It's a disease that silently takes your life. And this disease needed the spotlight urgently. I'm proud of what my death news has been able to achieve."

Poonam Pandey also highlighted the importance of the HPV vaccine and early detection tests in preventing cervical cancer. She encouraged viewers to delve deeper into understanding the disease by visiting a provided link.

The revelation did not sit well with many in the entertainment industry, with several prominent figures expressing their outrage on social media. Designer Saisha Shinde, a friend of Poonam Pandey, expressed deep disappointment, stating, "You don't deserve to be my friend! You called this awareness? Shut the f*** up!" She emphasised the sensitivity of the topic, citing personal experiences with family members battling serious health issues.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took a different approach, acknowledging the controversial method employed by Poonam Pandey but commending the attention it brought to the issue. He tweeted, "Discussion on cervical cancer is trending all across now. Your soul is as beautiful as you. Wish u a very very long and happy life."

Other celebrities, including Kusha Kapila, Riddhi Dogra, Siddhant Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Aly Goni, and Rahul Vaidya, expressed their disdain for Poonam Pandey's stunt. Many criticised media outlets for disseminating the news without proper verification and condemned the act as a "cheap publicity stunt."

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the ethical implications of using such extreme measures for publicity and the responsibility of media outlets in verifying information before reporting.

As the controversy continues to unfold, Poonam Pandey's attempt to shed light on cervical cancer has become a subject of heated debate, drawing attention to the importance of responsible awareness campaigns.