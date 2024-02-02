Netflix delays ‘Stranger Things’ release, excludes show from 2024 lineup video

The enigmatic town of Hawkins may remain shrouded in mystery for a bit longer than expected, prolonging the anticipation for "Stranger Things" season five. The highly anticipated final chapter of Netflix's beloved supernatural teen drama is now aiming for a release in 2025, disappointing fans who had hoped for its arrival in 2024. During Netflix's "Next on Netflix" event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the streaming giant unveiled its lineup of series and films for 2024. While the TV lineup featured numerous returning favourites, the absence of "Stranger Things" was particularly conspicuous.

In its recently revealed lineup, the streaming giant hinted at the forthcoming seasons of several beloved series that were not previously listed in its shareholder disclosures.

The lineup includes highly anticipated returns such as "Cobra Kai" and "Outer Banks", along with new seasons of "Emily in Paris" and the chilling "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story". However, conspicuously absent is the much-awaited Stranger Things (season five), leaving fans curious about when they'll experience the next instalment.

Netflix has made official announcements regarding several highly-anticipated returning shows for the year. This includes the eighth and final season of "Elite", season three of "Heartstopper", "Sweet Tooth", and "Vikings: Valhalla". Additionally, viewers can anticipate the release of season two of "That '90s Show", "The Empress", and the docuseries "Full Swing", premiering on March 6.

"Bridgerton" season three will be split into two parts for release, and fans can also look forward to the eagerly awaited K-drama "Squid Game 2". Alongside these announcements, there are a few titles for which release dates have not yet been confirmed.

"Stranger Things" season five is scheduled for release in 2025, joining other highly anticipated titles such as "Wednesday", "Ginny & Georgia", and "Virgin River".

Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer has indicated that the final episodes of the series will harken back to the show's origins. In an interview with the Guardian, Duffer stated, "It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here."