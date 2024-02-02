‘Suits: LA’: NBC approves pilot for ‘Suits’ spinoff

In a major development, NBC Universal has greenlit the pilot for the highly-anticipated "Suits" spinoff, titled "Suits: LA". The production is set to kick off in late March in Vancouver, bringing a fresh iteration of the popular legal drama to the screen.

The spinoff will centre around Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, navigating the high-stakes legal landscape of Los Angeles. Facing a crisis at his firm, Ted must embrace a role he once held in contempt throughout his career. The narrative promises to delve into complex characters and test their loyalties in the midst of intertwining personal and professional lives.

Additionally, events from Ted's past will resurface, shedding light on the decisions that led him to abandon everything and everyone he held dear.

The original "Suits" series enjoyed a successful nine-season run from 2011 to 2019 on the USA Network. Recently, the show has experienced a resurgence in popularity after its first eight seasons were made available on Netflix. The combination of Netflix and Peacock streams propelled the series to the top of the Nielsen Streaming charts, breaking records for the most-ever No 1 appearances.

Notably, the spinoff will not feature any of the original cast members, including Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Gina Torres (who led the short-lived "Pearson" spinoff), Sarah Rafferty, and Meghan Markle. NBC has yet to announce the lead star for "Suits: LA".

The creative team behind the original series remains intact for the spinoff, with "Suits" creator Aaron Korsh serving as the writer and executive producer. David Bartis and Doug Liman of Hypnotic, along with Gene Klein, join Korsh in producing. Victoria Mahoney is set to direct the pilot. Universal Content Productions (UCP), the studio behind the original series, will produce "Suits: LA".