Tashfee on conjuring ‘Aaj Tumi Nei’

Tashfee, whose mesmerising vocals have enthralled us, has recently released her song "Aaj Tumi Nei", marking her debut as a composer and arranger for her original song. The track, emanating a haunting blend of gothic and synth-pop vibes, has been praised by musicians.

In an interview with the Daily Star, the songstress delves into the inspiration behind her composition and sheds light on the creative process behind the beautiful music video.

Video of Tashfee - Aaj Tumi Nei | আজ তুমি নেই (Official Music Video)

What were your influences while creating the song?

Well, my musical upbringing was heavily influenced by the works of Fuad and Habib, particularly their signature heavy piano intros that set the tone for their compositions. I wanted to incorporate that nostalgic essence of the early 2000s into my song while infusing it with a modern pop twist, reminiscent of synth-pop elements. Our initial idea was to create a compelling intro, drawing from those influences, and once we nailed that, the rest of the track fell into place seamlessly.

How did you come up with this concept for the music video?

I wanted something artistic and minimalist. My goal was to keep it simple yet impactful. Knowing that audiences enjoy dance sequences in music videos, I also wanted to incorporate a dance element. However, since I'm not a dancer, I decided to convey the emotions and theme of the song through the expressive movements of two actors. I wanted their gestures and dance moves to reflect the essence of the song, allowing the visuals to speak volumes alongside the music.

Can you share the backstory of the song?

It's essentially about yearning for someone you can't have, a sentiment many of us can relate to. When I sat down to write the song, I didn't overthink it. It flowed naturally from my own experiences and emotions at the time. Surprisingly, it only took me about 45 minutes to complete the lyrics.

Later on, I collaborated with my friend Taawkir to arrange the music, this was my first time venturing into music arrangement for one of my tracks. It was a significant milestone for me, stepping into new territory with our original creation.

Your striking red dress grabbed attention in the music video. Can you share a bit about the inspiration behind it?

Photo: Courtesy

I've always been drawn to a gothic aesthetic by favouring darker tones in my attire. However, for this particular video, I decided to collaborate with designer Bijory Rahman, who suggested the bold red ensemble on screen. Initially, I was leaning towards black, but Bijory convinced me to step out of my comfort zone, assuring me that the vibrant red would complement the video's ambiance perfectly.

The song itself has a soft and airy quality, which we wanted to reflect visually through two contrasting dimensions in the video: the dancers in soft colors and myself surrounded by lights, candles, and vibrant hues. To add that extra touch of glamour, we opted for this standout outfit. The outfit was meticulously designed by Fabixo by Mithi Page, who generously sponsored it for the video. Their dedication was truly remarkable, as they managed to create the dress within a day to meet our tight deadline.

How did you decide on featuring 'Taar Chhira' as the model for your music video?

I relied on my manager, who oversees artiste management, to find a dancer who could embody the essence of the song. She immediately suggested Sreeya who is also known as Taar Chhira on Instagram, and upon seeing her dance, I was convinced she would be perfect for the role. We had three practice sessions before the shoot, and each time, Sreeya's talent shone through. While I appreciated the male model as well, Sreeya truly stood out to me.

This was her first leading role in a music video, and she exceeded all expectations. Despite her usual gothic aesthetic, she embraced the opposite persona effortlessly. Initially, I was unsure if she'd be comfortable stepping away from her typical style, but she was incredibly enthusiastic and sported a whole new look with gusto. It made me jokingly mention our contrasting appearances—me as the goth and her as the 'plain Jane'.

What has been the response to the song so far?

Photo: Courtesy

The response to the song has been somewhat subdued for the moment. Initially, when I unveiled the song and its trailer, I had planned to release it on April 19. However, the announcement of Atif Aslam's concert caused a whirlwind on social media, overshadowing our release. It seems like the video hasn't yet gained traction with the algorithm.

Nevertheless, I've received incredible feedback from musicians I deeply admire, including Fuad and other esteemed artistes who have followed my journey from the beginning. Their support and encouragement mean a lot to me, as they're genuinely thrilled to see me exploring and expressing my creative vision.