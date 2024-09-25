Tashfee headlines Singapore’s 16th Getai show

Bangladeshi singer Tashfee has headlined Singapore's 16th Getai show, part of the traditional Ghost Festival celebrated by Buddhist communities across Southeast Asia. As the only international performer at the event, Tashfee shared the stage with several prominent local artistes.

The Getai show, an essential feature of the annual Ghost Festival, is observed by Buddhist communities in China, Malaysia, Singapore and some parts of Indonesia. Held on the 15th day of the seventh lunar month in the Chinese calendar, the festival is a vibrant showcase of music and cultural performances. Each year, musicians from various countries come together to participate in this colourful celebration.

Tashfee's role as the headliner at this year's event marked a significant milestone in her career. Her image was prominently displayed on festival posters alongside some of Singapore's top musical talents.

Reflecting on the achievement, Tashfee shared, "It's an incredible honour to be invited to such a prestigious event. I first became involved in 2019 when my friend Eli Kipanga, an African musician I met in Bangalore, introduced me to the organisers. After hearing me perform, they were impressed, and I've been invited back every year since. Being the headliner this year is a proud moment for me and for Bangladesh's music industry."

On August 31, during the festival's closing gala dinner, Tashfee captivated the audience with renditions of songs by Whitney Houston, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, and Bruno Mars. She also performed with local band Super Six, delivering an energetic collaboration. At the end of the night, she was presented with a Special Honour award in recognition of her contributions to the event.

"I was deeply touched by the award," Tashfee said. "Being introduced as Bangladesh's 'Young Sensation' on such an international platform was incredible. The respect and appreciation I received as a foreign artiste were overwhelming."

Addressing her decision to delay sharing the news, Tashfee explained, "The situation in Bangladesh was difficult at the time, and it didn't feel right to celebrate. But now that things have settled, I'm excited to share this achievement. There will always be challenges, but music can't stop. Artistes need to return to the stage."

Tashfee has had a busy year, performing earlier in Melbourne with Fuad and Friends. Her recent Coke Studio track "Dewana" has gained her further recognition. Last year, she collaborated with the late legendary musician Shafin Ahmed on "Mogno Chilam", and her latest single "Aaj Tumi Nei", which she wrote and composed, is already receiving positive feedback. Fans can also look forward to her upcoming release, a song composed by Fuad Al Muqtadir, set to drop soon.