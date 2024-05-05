Dhaka traffic inspired the music video: Kornia

Who would have thought someone could create a lively and colourful music video centered around Dhaka's traffic jam? Singer Zakiya Sultana Kornia did just that with her latest track, "Dhaka Te Jam" — showcasing her charming dance moves and honeyed voice all whilst adding a vibrant energy to the entire production.

For her latest music video, Kornia, known for her popular tracks "Lukochuri" and "Tomake Je Chai", departs from her usual Western wear, opting instead for a unique lehenga made from materials used for rickshaw art. She also added colourful sunglasses to bring in a funky-retro theme in her video, released last Friday (May 3).

Directed by Raj Biswas Sankor, the song's tune and music have been composed by Amlaan A Chakraborty, with lyrics penned by Sudip Kumar Dip.

The enthusiastic singer recently spoke with The Daily Star about this new single, which has already won people's attention.

When asked about the response to the music video so far, the singer replied, "The response has been fantastic. Audiences have shown a lot of love and appreciation towards the song. I'm thrilled that my fans have embraced this unique concept."

Upon watching the music video, one is immediately drawn to the title "Dhaka Te Jam". When asked about how she came up with this title, she credited the music director, who resides in Kolkata but was inspired after getting caught up in Dhaka's notorious stream of heavy traffic.

"Dhaka's traffic is something we're accustomed to dealing with daily. In Kolkata, such circumstances are hardly seen. When my music director encountered a massive traffic flow en route to the airport, he thought of this idea and shared it with me. That's how the lyrics for the song came about."

Even before the music video was released, there was a huge demand for it, she explained, "I performed this song at various stage shows before creating the music video, and audiences have been eagerly anticipating its release since then."

She also shared an interesting anecdote from one of her shows, "Once, during a stage show in Jhenaidah, many people asked me when the music video would be coming out. And now that it is out they are showing their love."

Kornia is currently busy with stage shows and working on new songs. She recently performed at a stage show in Naogaon, where she was delighted by the large turnout of the audience. "I had a great time at the Naogaon show. I also performed my song 'Dhaka Te Jam' there," she expressed.

The music video for the song "Dhake Te Jam" was filmed in various locations across Dhaka, including Gulshan and Tejgaon. Nafisa Nushrat Pronome and Shishir Sardar are also featured in the video. Kornia expressed gratitude towards the police for their assistance during the shoot.

Kornia was born and raised in Dhaka, but her ancestral roots lie in Jhenaidah. When asked how people from her hometown feel about her status as a singer, she replied, "They appreciate it greatly and whenever I grace a stage with my performance, they perceive me as one of their own. I am truly grateful to them for their love."

Reflecting on her achievements in the music industry after a decade, Kornia emphasised that the love of the people is her greatest accomplishment. "Being recognised and listened to by people means a lot to me. I aim to continue singing with the support and affection of my audience," she concluded.