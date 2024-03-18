I fully expressed myself in ‘Kajol Rekha’: Sadia Ayman

Sadia Ayman is an emerging actress, who has won over fans in a relatively short span of time. She received widespread fame with the 2022 web film "Mayashalik", and is soon going to debut on the silver screen with eminent director, Gias Uddin Selim's "Kajol Rekha" in the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

How much did you enjoy working in "Kajol Rekha"?

This was my first film, and I had a great experience working in it. I never worked with such a big project and team. The shooting arrangement was extravagant, and I was really nervous. However, Gias Uddin Selim sir helped me a lot to come out of my shell, and portray the character. I had a great time.

Since the film releases this Eid, tell us about your expectations.

I have high expectations regarding the film. This film is Gias Uddin Selim's dream project. It has already created hype amongst the audiences for its rich origin and content. The story is based on a 400-year-old premise, with an intriguing title and soulful songs. The film is shot in beautiful locations. I think it has every prospect of becoming a crowd-favourite.

How much opportunity was there to explore your craft the film?

I would say that there was a lot of leeway to express myself. I tried to level best to delve into the psyche of the character, and I think I was successful. Everyone did their best in terms of acting in the film. I believe that the audience will love it.

What challenges did you face while portraying the "Kajol Rekha" character?

I had no experience in working on the big screen. I was nervous and researched a lot about the character. It was rather difficult for me but with the director's help and assistance, I could immerse myself into the character.

What are you currently busy with?

I am having a busy time shooting for Eid projects. I have been shooting for a couple of months for a variety of Eid telefictions. Over 12 of my dramas will be aired the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. I also acted on a web film for Deepto TV, which I am excited about.