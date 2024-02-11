‘Kajol Rekha’ drops second track

Director Gias Uddin Selim's highly anticipated film "Kajol Rekha" has been a labour of love, crafted with meticulous attention to detail. Despite the director's dedication, the release of the film has faced multiple delays. The last release date was set for February 9. However, the movie won't be released in February. Despite this, a new song has been unveiled.

This new song named "Holud Re Tui" was recently launched. It features vocals by Antora Mondal and Humaira Eshika, with music composed by Emon Chowdhury.

Prior to this, the song "Konya Akhe go Alpona" was released last December. "Kajol Rekha" could potentially be released next Boishakh. Giasuddin Selim's "Kajol Rekha" is based on a mythological character named Kajol Rekha from the "Maimansingha Gitika".

Sariful Razz and the fairly new Mondera Chakroborty have been cast in the two leading roles in "Kajol Rekha".

Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Iresh Zaker, Azad Abul Kalam, Khairul Basar, Sadia Ayman, and many others are portraying various roles in the film. Mithila is taking on the character of Kongkon Dashi, while Sariful Razz is portraying Shuch Kumar. The film is scheduled for release not only in Bangladesh but also worldwide.