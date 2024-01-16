How Moloy met Sabrina

Two bright stars of the entertainment industry, Nazia Haque Orsha and Mostafizur Noor Imran, shared their wedding vows during the last quarter of 2023. However, they announced the news to the world just recently. The newly-wedded couple shared their love story with The Daily Star.

"We met at the set of 'Shundori', in 2020, a project by Bioscope. It was then that I discovered that he is a brilliant actor, and also a great human being. From our first collaboration, we became friends. However, the offscreen 'chemistry' between us started to begin soon, although it started from his side," shared the bride. While speaking, Orsha also added that due to her mother's health complications, she was not ready for any relationship, rather, wanted to get married with the blessings of their families.Orsha and Imran have shown their chemistry on-screen multiple times. After Siddiq Ahamed's "Shundori", they further collaborated on "Jahan" and "Shahosh". From friends to lovers, Imran has been a great support system for Orsha, as she mentioned."My mother has been suffering from kidney problems for a long time and is going through dialysis. She was in ICU twice," said the actress, who is currently shooting for "Campus" in Rajshahi. "Her health improved a bit, and she is currently under treatment at home. It was she who actually wanted to see me get 'settled,' and both of our families came to an agreement when we got engaged a year ago. Imran has been a great support for me throughout all this time."Due to her mother's health, Orsha, who is the eldest of the three daughters, chose to give most of her time to her mother, reducing her gigs by a huge margin. They had a private marriage ceremony limited to a few family members from both sides at Orsha's residence in Mohammadpur. The couple does not want to disclose the exact date of their marriage yet, as they want to arrange a ceremony that the rest of the family, relatives, and friends can attend. "I am proud of her," said a jubilant Imran, who is still remembered for his role as Moloy in "Mohanagar". "I respect her, and I am a fan of her. I am overwhelmed with all the blessings from everybody, I am grateful for all the respect and love people have showered upon us," shared the actor, who is currently shooting in Sundarban.Will the audience continue to see the real-life pair on-screen? Imran revealed, "An artiste like Orsha,who is extremely talented and skilled, demands powerful characters. Sadly, there is a scarcity of strong female roles in this industry. Most people don't even understand the notion of 'powerful female lead'. Nevertheless, I am keen to work with her."An emotional Imran continued, "She is a great inspiration to me and has been a family from the beginning, I feel extremely fortunate that I have a family full of great support."The two were seen in a unique photoshoot, that caught everyone's attention. Taken by Badhon Mahmud, their close friend, Orsha shared that it was shot at a location near Jahangirnagar University, and they arranged it in just a matter of few hours. "I have always wanted to get married near hills and mountains, or nearby wilderness," added the "Sabrina" actress. "This shoot was done just after the day of our Akhd, and my sisters were more excited for this shoot than I was! Our friend Badhon and my sisters arranged the entire thing, and we did this shoot."

"Please keep us in your prayers," said the couple to all their fans and readers of this article. Hopefully, we will now see both of these brilliant artistes on-screen together, more often.