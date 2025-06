Eid day 2: Small screens set to bring drama, laughter and star power

Television screens across the country come alive with fresh waves of entertainment on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha.

Packed with star-studded dramas, laugh-out-loud comedies, emotional telefilms, and exclusive celebrity specials—ensuring viewers have every reason to stay glued to their screens. Here's what the channels have lined up for you this festive season.

BTV (Bangladesh Television)

Drama "Nijeke Jano" – 9:00pm

Produced by Mamun Mahmud

Eid Special Musical Shows:

Gitialapon – 5:35pm

Elita Karim solo performance – 7:00pm

Gaaner Chhonde Eid Anondo – 11:05pm Featuring Agun, Dithi Anwar, Nasir Khan, Alam Ara Minu

Eid Special Celebrity Talkshow:

Eid Adda with Shakib Khan – 10:00pm

Hosted by Masuma Rahman Nabila

ATN Bangla

Drama "Prem Bhai" – 9:00am

Directed by Imraul Rafat

Cast: Tawsif Mahbub, Tanjim Saiyara Totini

Drama "Mondo Manush" – 5:45pm

Directed by Maruf Mithu

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Jannatul Sumaiya Heme

Drama "DJ Mokbul" – 7:40pm

Directed by Imraul Rafat

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Tania Brishti

Telefilm "Barishal to Canada" – 11:00pm Directed by Al Hazen

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Tanzika Amin

Magazine show "Panchforon" – 8:50pm

Celebrity Show "A Day With Stars" – 10:30pm

Guests: Shobnom Bubly, Ziaul Roshan

Channel i

Telefilm "Tobu O Mon" – 2:30pm

Written by Kingkor Ahsan

Directed Abul Khayer Chand

Cast: Farhan Ahmed Jovan, Tanjim Saiyara Totini

Drama "Firey Asha" – 9:35pm

Directed by Rubel Hasan

Cast: Apurba, Totini

Movie: "Kustigir" – 10:15am

Directed by Sanjoy Kanta

Cast: Bappy Chowdhury, Zahara Mitu

Eid Series "Chhotokaku Rahashyo" – 6:10pm

NTV

Drama "Prem O Chholonar Golpo" – 9:00am

Directed by Pothik Shadhon

Cast: Yash Rohan, Riya Ghosh

Drama "Shesh Gaan" – 7:55pm

Directed by Tuhin Hossain

Cast: Farhan Ahmed Jovan, Tanjin Tisha

Drama "Bhai Bhabi" – 9:10pm

Directed by Zulfiker Islam Shishir

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Jannatul Sumaiya Heme

Drama "Pressure Man" – 11:05pm

Directed by Shamik Zaman

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Tanha Tasnia

Late-night musical "Ei Shomoyer Gaan" – 12:20am

Guest: Parsha and Friends

Hosted by Shanta Jahan

RTV

Drama "Jodi Kintu Tobuo" – 7:00pm

Directed by Shahidun Nabi

Cast: Farhan Ahmed Jovan, Safa Kabir

Drama "Jhal Muri" – 8:00pm

Directed by Osman Miraz

Cast: Farhan Ahmed Jovan, Keya Payel

Drama "Tomar Jonno Bhalobasha" – 9:30pm

Directed by Shakal Ahmed

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Jannatul Sumaiya Heme

Show "Eid Carnival" – 6:00pm

Guest: Masuma Rahman Nabila

Special Show "Colors of Music" – 11:30pm

Guest singer: Kornia

BanglaVision

Telefilm "Jhograte Couple" – 2:10pm

Directed by Maidul Rakib

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Jannatul Sumaiya Heme

Drama "Joler Prem" – 5:40pm

Directed by Mohsin Akash

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Jannatul Sumaiya Heme

Drama "Nice To Meet You" – 7:40pm

Directed by Shajal Ahmed

Cast: Musfiq Farhan, Meem Mantasha

Drama "Alien Baby" – 9:25pm

Directed by Mozumder Shemul

Cast: Farhan Ahmed Jovan, Tanjim Saiyara Totini

Drama "Bhulomona" – 10:45pm

Directed by Maruf Mithu

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Tania Brishti

Maasranga TV

Film "Hawa" – 2:10pm

Directed by Mejbaur Rahman Sumon

Cast: Chanchal Chowdhury, Sariful Razz, Nazifa Tushi

Drama "Half-Boiled Bhalobasha" – 8:00pm

Directed by Borno Nath

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Samantha

Drama "Mon Mane Na" – 10:20pm

Directed by Toufikul Islam

Cast: Mushfiq Farhan, Sadia Ayman

Telefilm "Beiman" – 11:30pm

Directed by Arthik Shazib

Cast: Farhan Ahmed Jovan, Naznin Niha



Boishakhi TV

Shudhu Cinemar Gaan– 1:00pm

Drama "Chapabaj Family" – 8:10pm

Directed by Anjan Karim

Cast: Mosharraf Karim, Robena Reza Jui

Drama "Amar Bhanga Garite– 9:55pm

Directed by Hamed Hasan Noman

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Jannatul Sumaiya Heme

Drama "Bibaho Obhijan" – 11:40pm

Directed by Mesbah Uddin Sumon

Cast: Abu Huraira Tanvir, Zeba Jannat

Deepto TV

Amader Chhobi Amader Gaan –12.10pm

Film "Surongo" – 1:00pm

Directed by Raihan Rafi

Cast: Afran Nisho, Tama Mirza

Drama "Purnotay Tumi" – 8:00pm

Directed by Chayanika Chowdhury

Cast: Niloy Alamgir, Jannatul Sumaiya Heme

Drama "Mukhomukhi Ondhokar" – 10:00pm

Directed by Anonno Emon

Cast: Yash, Sabila Nur

Musical Show – 11:10pm

Nagorik TV

Drama "Homeopathic Premik" – 9:00pm

Directed by Arman Rahman Prottoy

Cast: Shashwta Dutta, Farin Khan

Celebrity Talkshow "Taroka Adda" – 8:00pm

Guest: Keya Payel

Celebrity Interview "Taray Taray" – 10:00pm

Guest: Zakia Bari Mamo

Duronto TV

Children's Eid Drama Series "Hoi Hoi Holla" – 5pm & 8pm