A time of reconnection for Tama

This Eid-ul-Azha brings Tama Mirza something rare and precious—time. "None of my movies are releasing this Qurbani Eid," she shares. "So, I will have more time to spend with my family and relatives."

In an industry where schedules are packed and free moments are fleeting, Eid becomes a special window for reconnecting. "Usually, we don't really get to see our relatives often because everyone's so busy. But during Eid, everyone is free, and that gives us the chance to meet, talk, and share time together. I'm really looking forward to those chats and moments."

"A lot of good movies are coming this Eid-ul-Azha," she says with enthusiasm. "I plan to start with 'Taandob'. Since it's really hard to get tickets during Eid, I'm planning to buy them online with card—no need to stand in line! This Eid, I'll be busy watching all the wonderful films and OTT projects being released."

And like any festive celebration, food plays a starring role in Tama's Eid plans. "My all-time favourite foods are gorur mangsho, khichuri, and hasher mangsho," she reveals. As for cooking? "I'm not sure what I'll be making this Eid—maybe I'll just go with the flow and see what comes to mind!"

Eid memories for Tama are deeply rooted in her childhood—moments filled with love, laughter, and togetherness. "I used to spend so much time at Dadu Bari during Qurbani Eid. My chacha and chachi's would all be there. From there, we'd go to our grandparents' house, and I'd spend time with my cousins. I miss those days dearly. Now all of them are married and busy with their own families… It's not the same anymore."

Tama's role in the family Qurbani process is one of quiet support. "I usually give cash to my mother—she's the one who handles everything," she says. "My brother and dad are the ones who go to the gorur haat. I've never actually been there myself. I help them over the phone, talking and giving suggestions so they can pick the right one."

As Eid approaches, Tama's heart is filled with love not only for her family, but for her fans as well. Her message is thoughtful and sincere:

"May you all remain safe and healthy this Eid. Many people travel home to their villages—may you all return safely. And please, let's make sure the areas where the sacrifices are made are properly cleaned. Eid-ul-Azha is not just about celebration—it's about responsibility, kindness, and caring for others."