Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

For Tawsif Mahbub, Eid-ul-Azha is not just about celebrations—it's about cherishing family bonds and embracing traditions that define who we are. "Eid-ul-Azha is all about family bonding," he says with a smile. "From going to Gorur haat to spending time with my loved ones. This is my plan for Eid this year."

This Eid, fans can expect a treat from Tawsif on the small screen. He's starring in at least 6 to 7 dramas, though he's keeping most of the names under wraps for now. "It's too early to name all," he says, "but let me name two—Cholo Hariye Jai and Hridoyer Kotha. In each and every drama, my audience will find a different Tawsif."

For Tawsif, Eid defines who we are

Eid memories run deep for Tawsif, including one particularly unforgettable incident during his A'levels. "I decided to help out my father with Qurbani chores, since he always did them alone," he recalls. "The first thing he asked me to do was skin a dead goat with him—and I fainted!" he laughs.

And when it comes to the Eid menu, it's a true team effort in the Mahbub household. "Gorur mangsho and chaaler ruti—those are made by my father. My wife usually makes the dessert," he shares, adding another layer of warmth to the picture of his family celebrations.

While Tawsif is known for his humor and screen presence, he doesn't forget the essence of the occasion. "Remember the true meaning of Eid-ul-Azha!" he reminds fans, stressing the importance of sacrifice, empathy, and gratitude.

For Tawsif, Eid defines who we are

For shopping and dining out, Tawsif prefers the convenience of paying by card. "It's really hard carrying cash. With a card, you can buy anything, anywhere—it's just more convenient," he says.

With laughter, family love, and heartfelt performances, Tawsif Mahbub is all set to make this Eid-ul-Azha truly special—for himself, and for his fans.

