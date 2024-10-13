Disney confirms Summer 2025 releases for ‘Lilo & Stitch’ and ‘Freakier Friday’

Disney is gearing up to make summer 2025 all about family. The studio has scheduled two family-oriented films for next summer: the live-action adaptation of "Lilo & Stitch" and the sequel "Freakier Friday", starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.

According to Variety, the live-action "Lilo & Stitch" is set for a theatrical release on May 23, 2025, while "Freakier Friday" will premiere on August 8, 2025. Both movies made a strong impression at this year's D23 Expo, where Disney revealed the title for the "Freaky Friday" sequel and shared a first glimpse of the charming CGI version of Stitch.

In the live-action adaptation, young actress Maia Kealoha plays Lilo Pelekai, arriving 23 years after the original animated film. Similar to the first film, the story is set in Hawaii and follows Lilo and her older sister Nani as they encounter a mischievous blue alien named Stitch.

Sydney Agudong takes on the role of Nani in the live-action adaptation, while Chris Sanders returns to voice Stitch. The cast also features Zach Galifianakis as Dr Jumba Jookiba, Billy Magnussen as Agent Pleakley, Courtney B Vance, and Tia Carrere—who originally voiced Nani in the animated film—among others.

On the other hand, Curtis and Lohan are returning 22 years later for the sequel to their classic body-swap comedy "Freaky Friday". The follow-up will also feature the return of Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao. Joining the cast are Manny Jacinto, known for "The Acolyte" and "The Good Place", Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from "Never Have I Ever", along with Sophia Hammons and Julia Butters.

The film synopsis states: "A sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist, the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice."