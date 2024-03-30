Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan to reprise their roles in 'Freaky Friday 2'

Disney has officially given the green light for the sequel to its beloved 2003 family comedy, "Freaky Friday." Directed by Nisha Ganatra, known for her work on Hulu's "Welcome to Chippendales," the sequel is set to commence filming this summer in Los Angeles.

The original cast of the film, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan is currently in talks to reprise their roles as the iconic mother-daughter duo who experience a life-altering body swap.

Although Curtis and Lohan have expressed interest in a sequel for several years, discussions have recently gained traction. This was evident when Curtis shared a photo with Lohan on Instagram, fueling excitement among fans.

Andrew Gunn, who produced the original film, is set to produce the sequel alongside former Disney executive Kristin Burr, with Ann Marie Sanderlin serving as executive producer. While it remains unclear whether the film will have a theatrical release or debut on Disney+, the project has already generated anticipation among audiences.

Based on the 1972 children's book by Mary Rogers, the "Freaky Friday" franchise has become a staple in Disney's repertoire, with various adaptations and even a Broadway production. The new installment, penned by Jordan Weiss, aims to bring a fresh, multigenerational approach to the timeless concept of walking in someone else's shoes.

Jamie Lee Curtis, fresh off her recent Oscar win for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," is set to reprise her role in the sequel. Meanwhile, Lindsay Lohan, amidst a comeback, has garnered attention for her roles in popular Netflix romantic comedies.

Director Nisha Ganatra, known for her adept touch in both television and film, brings her expertise to the project, following her successful work on "Late Night" and "The High Note."

With the return of familiar faces and promising new talent behind the camera, "Freaky Friday 2" promises to captivate audiences once again with its heartwarming comedic storyline.