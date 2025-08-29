Comparison is a curse: Vicky Zahed

The human psyche has always been a source of endless fascination for Vicky Zahed. Known for weaving stories that blur the line between reality and imagination, he has built a reputation for leaving audiences stunned with twists they never see coming.

At present, the director has his hands full with two back-to-back projects—"Khowabnama", released yesterday on the Capital Drama YouTube channel, while his Hoichoi original "AKA" will follow closely behind on September 4. Adding to the excitement, "Khowabnama" arrived just a day before his birthday, making the release all the more special.

In the midst of all this, we caught up with Vicky to talk about his latest projects, the ongoing buzz around his career, and what lies ahead. Just last Wednesday, several social media pages claimed that he would soon be making his silver screen debut alongside Afran Nisho. When asked about it, the director admitted he was just as surprised as anyone else.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

"I don't know where these rumours stem from," Vicky clarified. "Honestly, I haven't said anything anywhere about doing a film, neither on my Facebook nor on any other social handle. Nothing has been finalised yet. Yes, I am planning to make movies, but when everything is set in stone, I will let people know. With my first film, I plan to explore the thriller genre."

While "Khowabnama" is a romantic tragedy, "AKA" is a psychological thriller—both hold a special place for the director. "Khowabnama" delves into the power of love and its potential to push a person to extremes. Starring Tawsif Mahbub and Tanjin Tisha, the project has already created a buzz with its posters. "I'm really nervous about this project, especially seeing the social media reactions. I truly love this story, and it feels like a gift to my fans for my birthday," Vicky shared.

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

One scene, in particular, has become a talking point online: Tawsif Mahbub being buried deep in the ground, surrounded by snakes. "We actually dug a grave with the help of real gravediggers and draped Tawsif in an actual shroud (kafoner kapor). He couldn't move at all, and on top of that, he was terrified of snakes. We placed six snakes on him, and the scene was shot around 3am or 4am. He had to completely rely on us for safety. It was a daring stunt, but he performed it bravely. Honestly, this scene isn't just a gimmick; it's essential to the plot. When viewers watch the series, they'll understand why it was crucial."

Photo: Collected

Although Vicky rarely directs romantic dramas, his previous works, including "Chirokal Aaj" and "Neel Shukh", infused romance with unexpected twists that kept audiences hooked. "I don't do many romantic dramas, but the ones I do are loved by the audience. 'Neel Shukh' was primarily a love story, but the ending had a thrilling twist. People also enjoyed 'Chirokal Aaj'. Since the audience wanted me to explore romance, I decided to make a tragic romantic drama with 'Khowabnama'."

With "AKA", Vicky Zahed experimented with a social thriller for the first time. "'AKA' is meta, which means the audience can relate to many elements of the story. You'll feel like you're living in its world. It's the journey of a common man who becomes extraordinary. I'm fascinated by the human mind. AKA's (the main character) psyche is very intriguing; he sees animal faces instead of human ones, is in love with music, and has phenomenal writing skills. If you watch the trailer, you'll hear some powerful dialogue. This character is complex: someone capable of writing beautiful words while also brutally harming others. Afran Nisho shares a romantic moment with Masuma Rahman Nabila in the series. It's fascinating to see how he balances everything, and I believe audiences will be hooked by his journey."

Photo: Collected

Lately, Vicky has frequently collaborated with Azizul Hakim, experimenting with different morally grey characters. "People have mostly seen him in positive roles. He's a true gentleman in real life, but I wanted to break that image. So, I cast him as a devil-worshipper in 'Silence', and people were shocked. In 'AKA', his character has a vicious attitude and an important role. I have a feeling audiences will remember this character."

With great work comes great expectation, and people constantly expect excellence from Vicky. "It is really becoming a burden," he admitted. "From the beginning of any of my projects, there's immense pressure on me. I feel like I have to do better than my previous work. It's almost like a curse—when you've done many great projects, people start comparing. I put my heart and soul into all my projects, and if people still compare negatively, it really hurts."