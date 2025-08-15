TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Aug 15, 2025 01:47 PM
Last update on: Fri Aug 15, 2025 01:52 PM

Tawsif Mahbub shoots ‘Khowabnama’ scene with six live snakes

Photo: Sheikh Mehedi Morshed

Actor Tawsif Mahbub endured a nerve-racking challenge for director Vicky Zahed's upcoming drama "Khowabnama", which blends thriller and supernatural elements. The newly released poster shows Tawsif lying in a grave, his body draped with snakes — a striking image that sparked disbelief among fans. To prove it was real, the actor shared behind-the-scenes footage showing live snakes being placed on him during the shoot.

Tawsif, who admits to having a deep fear of snakes, requested that the graveyard scene be filmed last. Despite his anxiety, he spent over half an hour lying in the grave wrapped in burial cloth with six snakes slithering across him. "It felt like 30 years, not 30 minutes," he recalled, describing how thoughts of loved ones and late colleague Shahbaz Sani flashed through his mind.

While the snakes were non-venomous, Tawsif pointed out the real risks of bites to the face or eyes. "Anything could have happened — I could have had a heart attack or been bitten. But thankfully, we wrapped safely," he said. The actor hinted at the drama's mystery but avoided revealing plot details, teasing that the intrigue would remain until the teaser drops.

"Khowabnama", co-starring Tanjin Tisha and AK Azad Setu, will soon premiere on the Capital Drama YouTube channel.

