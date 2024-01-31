Bubly's sister takes a jab at Apu Biswas

Within the showbiz industry, it's not uncommon to witness instances where celebrities indirectly or even directly critique their peers on camera. Joining the ranks of those who engage in this bad practice is Nazneen Mimi, renowned as a singer in the film industry and the older sister of Bubly.

In a recent development, this singer released a video message directed toward Apu Biswas, in which she strongly criticised Apu on behalf of Bubly. The critique not only involved verbal disapproval but also included the use of inappropriate language by Bubly's sister.

In the video, Nazneen referred to Apu Biswas using derogatory terms. Furthermore, Bubly's sister asserted that Apu Biswas is gaining popularity by associating herself with Bubly's name.

Additionally, despite Bubly's sister being engaged in various activities, Apu was ridiculed for supposedly resorting to attending ribbon-cutting events due to a lack of movie projects.

The participation of Nazneen Mimi in the Bubly-Apu dispute has received mixed reactions from the fans of both stars. Some condemned Apu Biswas, while others pointed fingers at Bubly's sister for her involvement in the controversy.

There is a specific reason for this reaction. Mimi had previously provided her voice for songs in movies featuring Shakib Khan and Apu Biswas. Bubly herself performed for songs voiced by Mimi.

This singer has a long association with the film industry. Some netizens questioned why Mimi stayed silent about Shakib-Bubly's relationship during that time.

While Mimi is not currently active in the music scene and resides in Canada with her family, she recently surfaced with a video where she criticized Apu Biswas.