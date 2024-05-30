TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu May 30, 2024 04:57 PM
Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 05:03 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

‘Boli’ nominated at Shanghai Film Festival after Busan win

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Thu May 30, 2024 04:57 PM Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 05:03 PM
Photo: Collected

After its triumph at Busan Film Festival, Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury's riveting film "Boli" (The Wrestler) has been nominated for the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival. 

The film, which won numerous awards in the New Currents category at the 28th Busan International Film Festival last year, has been selected for the International Panorama section of the festival.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

 

The judges at Busan described Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury's "The Wrestler" as an extraordinary single-round match, magically narrated. 

 

This accolade marks the first time a Bangladeshi film  has won an award in Busan's New Currents section. Following the win, Iqbal told Japan's Nikkei in an interview,

"The sea is very mysterious, confusing, and incredibly romantic; it captivates me. It can bring joy or evoke the trauma of childhood cyclones. My film, though highly imaginative, is rooted in my life experiences, much like folklore."

 

"Boli" (The Wrestler), which received government funding for the fiscal year 2020-21, is produced by Piplu Khan. Saiful Azim and Gausul Alam Shaon are co-producers. Nasir Uddin Khan stars in the lead role, portraying an eccentric fisherman from the coast.

‘Aranyer Prachin Probad’ teaser brings forth intriguing detective story
Read more

‘Aranyer Prachin Probad’ teaser brings forth intriguing detective story

 

Related topic:
Film BoliBusan International Film festShanghai Film FestivalIqbal Hossain Chowdhury
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Kamar Ahmad’s ‘Shikolbaha’ to compete for Golden Goblet at Shanghai Film Festival

9h ago

'Boli' wins accolades at Busan International Film Festival

7m ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে সুন্দরবনের পুকুর, হুমকির মুখে বাস্তুতন্ত্র

সুন্দরবনের সাতক্ষীরা রেঞ্জে বন্যপ্রাণীর খাবার পানির চাহিদা পূরণে যে ১৬টি পুকুর খোঁড়া হয়েছিল সেগুলোর সবগুলোই সাগরের লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে। এতে পশুপাখির পাশাপাশি বনের ওপর নির্ভরশীল জেলে-বাওয়ালী ও...

২৯ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

রিমালের আঘাতে ভাসমান এলএনজি স্থাপনায় ক্ষতি, কমেছে গ্যাস সরবরাহ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification