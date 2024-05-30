‘Boli’ nominated at Shanghai Film Festival after Busan win

After its triumph at Busan Film Festival, Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury's riveting film "Boli" (The Wrestler) has been nominated for the prestigious Shanghai International Film Festival.

The film, which won numerous awards in the New Currents category at the 28th Busan International Film Festival last year, has been selected for the International Panorama section of the festival.

The judges at Busan described Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury's "The Wrestler" as an extraordinary single-round match, magically narrated.

This accolade marks the first time a Bangladeshi film has won an award in Busan's New Currents section. Following the win, Iqbal told Japan's Nikkei in an interview,

"The sea is very mysterious, confusing, and incredibly romantic; it captivates me. It can bring joy or evoke the trauma of childhood cyclones. My film, though highly imaginative, is rooted in my life experiences, much like folklore."

"Boli" (The Wrestler), which received government funding for the fiscal year 2020-21, is produced by Piplu Khan. Saiful Azim and Gausul Alam Shaon are co-producers. Nasir Uddin Khan stars in the lead role, portraying an eccentric fisherman from the coast.