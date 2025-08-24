Bangladeshi Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury earns double nomination at Astar Awards

Bangladeshi filmmaker Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury has received two prestigious nominations at the newly launched Astar Awards, organised by the International Institute of Film, Science and Arts (IIFSA) in New York.

Chowdhury has been shortlisted for Best Screenwriter and Best Debut Director for his film "Boli: The Wrestler". The IIFSA is recognised as a global forum for leading researchers, scholars, Nobel laureates, and cinephiles, with its fellows including literary giants Orhan Pamuk, JM Coetzee, and Kazuo Ishiguro.

Other films in contention include award-winning international titles such as "The Girl With the Needle", "The Seed of the Sacred Fig", "Sound of Falling", "Lamb and Santosh".

Carlie Bardash, Tony Award–winning professor of cinema at New York University and head of the judging panel, praised "Boli: The Wrestler", saying, "The film not only highlights the beauty of regional culture but also, through delicate emotions, reveals the profound link between strength and tenderness. Its simplicity proves once again that cinema can transcend the boundaries of language and culture to reach the hearts of audiences worldwide."

Reacting to the nominations, Chowdhury described the recognition as unexpected and deeply rewarding. "It's a nomination outside the usual frame. Global film scholars voted in secrecy, and the final shortlist was drawn from that pool. Seeing a Bangladeshi film alongside the world's most acclaimed titles is an immense joy for me," he said in a statement.

The Astar Awards are presented as an international recognition of achievements in art, science, and intellectual contributions, marking a significant milestone for Bangladeshi cinema on the global stage.