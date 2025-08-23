Saif Sarwar’s ‘Go Beyond’ nominated at International Motor Film Awards

Saif Sarwar, Bangladesh's first automotive content creator, has made history with his short film "Go Beyond", which has been nominated in the Best Independent Film category at the prestigious International Motor Film Awards (IMFA). This is the first time a Bangladeshi automotive film has reached a global platform.

"Go Beyond" was selected from 242 entries across 12 categories at IMFA 2025, competing alongside Hollywood releases such as "F1", "Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning", "Den of Thieves 2: Pantera", "Heads of State", and "Weekend in Taipei".

Previous IMFA editions have celebrated major productions including "Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning", Ferrari films, "Top Gear", "Gran Turismo", and "Baby Driver".

Speaking about the nomination, Sarwar said, "This international honour in London is more than recognition; it's the awakening of a dream — to one day capture the world of Formula 1 through the lens, with Bangladesh's name attached to it. This nomination marks the beginning of my journey. I will not stop until the roar of Formula 1 is seen through a Bangladeshi lens."

Sarwar, who has over twelve years of creative experience including six years in automotive content creation, said "Go Beyond" pushed him to explore new storytelling boundaries. The film features high-octane off-road action with a modified Ford Ranger Wildtrak, capturing the thrill of adventure in cinematic detail.

"I had made many videos before, but never ventured into a high-intensity, action-packed off-roading story. This was my chance to take everything I've learned and apply it in an immersive environment," Sarwar added.

The IMFA, widely regarded as the Oscars of the motoring world, celebrates excellence in automotive filmmaking and television. The 2025 awards ceremony will take place on October 2 at the newly restored Victorian Theatre, Alexandra Palace, London. The black-tie event will feature screenings, awards presentations, and a gala banquet, honouring both established and emerging talent in automotive cinema.

With "Go Beyond", Sarwar not only showcases Bangladesh's growing passion for automotive culture but also positions the country on the international stage of automotive filmmaking.