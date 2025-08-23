Nakib Khan celebrates 50 years in music with special event

Renowned musician Nakib Khan is marking 50 years of his musical journey with a grand celebration in Dhaka. The event, titled "Nakib Khan: Fifty Years Celebration", will be held this afternoon at 4:30pm at the Crystal Ballroom of Hotel InterContinental, organised by the Television Journalists Forum of Bangladesh (TJFb).

Nakib's musical journey began in his hometown Chattogram shortly after Bangladesh's independence, as a singer and pianist with the band Balark. In 1974, he joined the legendary band Souls, where he performed for nearly a decade before moving to Dhaka following his father's passing. In 1985, he founded his own band Renaissance, which remains his signature project and has kept him at the heart of Bangladeshi music ever since.

The celebration will feature some of Nakib's long-time collaborators, including Khurshid Alam, Ferdous Wahid, Nasim Ali Khan, Robi Chowdhury, Monir Khan, lyricist Riton Adhikari Rintu, and composer Milton Khondokar, who will share stories and tributes. Nakib himself will reflect on his five-decade career and perform some of his most beloved songs, joined by guest performances from singers such as Humayra Bashir and Ankhi Alamgir.

Speaking about the event, TJFb president Redwan Khondokar said, "Nakib Khan is a true legend of our music industry. We are honoured to celebrate his 50-year milestone, and we believe this evening of songs and stories will be a memorable experience."

Earlier in January, Yamaha Flagship Centre hosted a similar programme honouring his golden jubilee, where Nakib humbly reflected on his career: "To sustain for 50 years and find a place in people's hearts is a big achievement. My greatest reward has been the love and respect of the audience."

From his early days in Souls to his timeless legacy with Renaissance, Nakib Khan's journey represents not only longevity but also the evolution of Bangladeshi band music over half a century.