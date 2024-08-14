Iqbal Hossain's ‘Dhakar Nagin’ selected for Busan’s Asian Project Market

Filmmaker Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury has once again made waves in Bangladesh's film industry. After the success of his debut film "Boli", which won the prestigious New Currents Award at the 28th Busan International Film Festival, Iqbal's latest project, "Dhakar Nagin", has been selected for the Asian Project Market (APM) at this year's Busan festival.

The Asian Project Market is a crucial event within the Busan International Film Festival, where 30 films from various countries are chosen for potential production and distribution deals. "Dhakar Nagin" has earned its place among this esteemed lineup — a recognition that underscores Iqbal's growing influence in the Asian film scene.

"Dhakar Nagin" was prominently featured in coverage by international media outlet Deadline, which noted the film's inclusion alongside other projects from across Asia, many from directors previously recognised at Busan.

While the plot of "Dhakar Nagin" remains under wraps, Iqbal and cinematographer Tuhin Tamizul are confirmed as producers, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

Iqbal's selection for the Asian Project Market not only highlights his talent but also positions "Dhakar Nagin" as a film to watch on the global stage. The Busan Film Festival will run from October 2-11, with the Asian Project Market taking place from October 5-8.

What is the Asian Project Market?

This film market connects renowned producers, co-producers, distributors, film festival organisers, and others from various countries, offering substantial financial support. It provides direct assistance for pre-production and post-production, along with technological support. Given its significance, young filmmakers have a strong interest in this major organisation.

Notably, films selected for this prestigious project market receive special attention as they often later secure spots at renowned film festivals in Cannes, Berlin, Venice, and Toronto. In the past four years, two Bangladeshi films have been selected for this market.

In 2022, Maksud Hossain's "Safa" and last year, Rabiul Alam Rabi's "Suraiya" were selected. During this event, producers and directors will showcase their films to a global audience.