13 years since Tareque Masud left us

Photo: Collected

Legendary filmmaker Tareque Masud dedicated his life to creating films with a pure heart, free from any personal gain. His passion was to capture the stories of his homeland and its people. Today, (August 13), marks 13 years since we lost this remarkable soul.

He tragically passed away in a fatal road accident on August 13, 2011. On that same day, journalist and cameraman Mishuk Munier was also involved in the accident and shared his fate. Three more lives were lost in the incident as well.

Tareque Masud remains an inspirational figure — a name that aspiring young filmmakers continue to look up to.

The director held an unwavering passion for cinema so much so that describing him as a warrior for films wouldn't be an exaggeration. This remarkable individual, who led a life of simplicity, relentlessly championed the art of cinema throughout his life.

This filmmaker earned global recognition, notably winning the Directors' Fortnight Award at the 2002 Cannes Film Festival for his debut feature film, "Matir Moina". His other works have also received widespread international acclaim.

Tareq Masood's other notable feature films include "Ontorjatra" and "Runway". He also produced several acclaimed short films and documentaries, such as "A Kind of Childhood", "Narir Kotha", "Muktir Gaan", "The Inner Strength", and "Words of Freedom".

