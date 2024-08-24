Bangladeshi artistes and their families struggle amid severe flooding

The flood situation in the southeastern regions of Bangladesh—Cumilla, Chattogram, Feni, Noakhali, Khagrachari, and Lakshmipur—has seen some relief as rainfall subsided over the past 24 hours.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted that rainfall will continue to decrease in these areas today (Saturday). However, moderate showers may still occur in parts of three divisions.

In recent days, the devastating floods have left millions stranded in these regions. For some celebrities, the disaster hits close to home, as many have ancestral roots in these flood-affected areas. Several stars have reported that their family homes are submerged, while others are anxious as their family members and relatives face significant hardships due to the flood's impact.

Actor and director Mahfuz Ahmed's ancestral home in Ramganj, Lakshmipur, is facing the effects of the recent floods. The yard in that home has been underwater for days, creating a tense and uncertain situation. Even though the actor has managed to stay in touch with his family to monitor their safety, his worries are mounting. He fears that just one more surge could push the water inside the house.

Sharing his concerns with the Daily Prothom Alo this morning, Mahfuz said, "The floodwaters that have hit areas like Chowmuhani, Noakhali, Feni, Parshuram, and Chhagalnaiya haven't reached our area yet. That's the only reason our homes are still standing." Despite the temporary relief, the situation remains hazardous, with everyone bracing for what might come next.

Though Mahfuz Ahmed divides his time between Dhaka and Sydney, Ramganj is where his heart truly lies. Whenever he finds an opportunity, he rushes back to his roots. His mother and brother still reside there; for him, that place holds his most treasured connections. As he puts it, "Everything that truly matters to me is there."

Mahfuz Ahmed reflects on the situation with concern and gratitude. "My younger brother and his family live with our mother in Ramganj. My mother usually moves between Dhaka and the village; right now, she's in Dhaka. The entire neighbourhood is filled with our relatives, and everyone is looking out for each other. Thankfully, the water didn't rise yesterday, but if it does, there's little we can do. In the village, there's so much to lose—ponds overflowing, fish being washed away. But what I'm proud of is the spirit of our community. People standing by one another, shoulder to shoulder—that's our strength. We face everything together, united. Luckily, I am in Dhaka at the moment. As we pray to the Almighty, I am glad that I can rush to my village if I need to."

Zee Bangla's reality show "Mirakkel Akkel Challenger's" famed artiste Jamil Hossain's ancestral home is in Maijdee. His heart is heavy as his ancestral home is submerged by floodwaters. "I never thought I'd see my house like this—there's waist-deep water inside," Jamil shared. The situation became so dire that his family members had to evacuate and seek refuge with relatives in town.

"Our house is built on elevated ground, but even that couldn't stop the water. The flood has brought water right into our home. Thankfully, it's started to recede a bit today. I'll be heading there tomorrow night. Near my house is Hasanhat High School, where around 700 people, mostly women and children, have taken shelter. My focus now is making sure they have at least two or three meals a day."

Jamil has never experienced such a devastating flood in his lifetime. "It's terrifying," he admitted. Despite the chaos, his nephew is actively volunteering, helping those arriving from Dhaka and other areas reach remote villages. Jamil's commitment to his community during this crisis shows that even in the face of disaster, the spirit of compassion and unity remains strong.

Filmmaker Malek Afsari is deeply concerned about his in-laws, who live in Nordanpur, Chowmuhani. The flooding has reached a critical level, with water now reaching the beds in their two-story home. Afsari shared, "Everyone has had to move from the ground floor to the second floor to stay safe. Since yesterday, I haven't been able to contact them. I've heard that there's no electricity, so they can't even charge their phones. However, through other channels, I've learned that the water is beginning to recede."

Director Shihab Shaheen, who hails from Feni, and spent 30 years of his life there, is deeply troubled by the current flooding. Although his old home on Nazir Road is unoccupied, he has learned that several areas nearby are submerged. With both his parents gone and no siblings, Shihab is alone, but his relatives live in Sonapur, Noakhali Sadar, and he has heard that floodwaters have reached the ground floor of their house.

Concerned for his family, Shihab has been trying to reach them, but power outages have made phone communication impossible. This morning, he shared, "I haven't been able to get through to any of my relatives since this morning. However, through other sources, I've heard that the water level hasn't risen further. I'm hopeful that it will start to recede. I've never witnessed such a disaster. Not even during the catastrophic floods of 1988."

Filmmaker Giasuddin Selim's home is situated next to the railway gate on Nazir Road in Feni, where his brother and his family live. His mother, who usually divides her time between Dhaka and Feni, had moved to Dhaka just days before the flood began. Unfortunately, the rising waters have reached their garage, adding to the duress of the situation.

Singer Putul, who lives in Dhaka, has been deeply worried about her family home in Feni, where the flood situation has recently worsened. The floodwaters have risen to the second floor of their house in Ukilpara, where her brother and his family live, and her older sister also resides nearby.

Over the past two days, the situation has become increasingly dire, leaving everyone trapped in the house. Since Thursday, Putul has struggled to get in touch with her brother and sister. Last night, she finally managed to contact her brother and his family, but she is still unable to reach her sister and her family. The ongoing crisis has left her anxious and concerned for her loved ones.