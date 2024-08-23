Singer Putul unable to find her family members stuck in flood

Singer Sajia Sultana Putul, widely recognised from "Close Up-1: Tomakei Khujchhey Bangladesh", hails from Feni City, where she spent her childhood. Tragically, the devastating flood has left many people missing, including members of her own family. She is currently searching for her siblings, who are yet to be located.

The artiste shared with The Daily Star, "My brother left Dhaka for Feni to search for our other siblings. However, after he reached Cumilla, I was only able to contact him once, and that was yesterday. Since then, his phone has been unreachable."

Putul also mentioned that her sister's in-laws live in Feni. The singer received a text message yesterday from her sister, informing her that they had taken shelter in a mosque. However, after that, she was unable to reach them as well.

"The last update I received was that the water was nearly reaching the second floor of our house in Feni. I'm uncertain about the current situation. I pray that the Almighty keeps my family and all those trapped by the floodwater safe and healthy," she said.

The singer also noted that there are young children in both families.

Putul has been living in Dhaka for 18 years. Before that, she lived with her family in Ukilpara, Feni.