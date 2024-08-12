‘Aynaghor’s dark horrors to be depicted in new a film starring Keya Payel

For over a decade, Sheikh Hasina's regime was marked by enforced disappearances and brutal torture of political opponents. Hundreds of families in Bangladesh have endured the agonising uncertainty of not knowing the fate of their loved ones. These disappearances, largely targeting critics and political rivals of the Awami League party, are widely believed to have been orchestrated by state agencies during Hasina's 15-year rule.

One of the most notorious sites linked to these human rights abuses is Aynaghor (House of Mirrors), a secret detention and torture centre located in Dhaka Cantonment. Following Hasina's downfall, Aynaghor and its surviving prisoners have become focal points of national outrage, with only a few individuals being freed since August 6.

Now, the dark legacy of Aynaghor is set to be explored in a new film, aptly titled "Aynaghor". Directed by Joynal Abedin, also known as Joy Sarker, the film will star actress Keya Payel, marking their second collaboration following the 2019 release of "Indubala."

Inspired by the real-life horrors of the secret facility, "Aynaghor" aims to shed light on the inhumane treatment of detainees under the regime. The detention centre, operated by the Director General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), became infamous for its brutal practices. The nation was left reeling after hearing the harrowing testimonies of those who were recently freed from this clandestine site.

Joy Sarkar, determined to bring these unsettling truths to the big screen, has already registered the film's title with the Directors' Guild and will produce it under the banner of Rabbit Entertainment.

"My first film featured Keya Payel as the lead, and I want to work with her again for this project," Sarkar said. "We are in discussions with other well-known actors, though nothing has been finalised yet. Right now, my focus is on writing an authentic and compelling story."

To ensure an accurate depiction, the director said he is in talks with several survivors of Aynaghor as he drafts the screenplay. "I want the truth to be revealed. People need to know what really happened in Aynaghor," he emphasised.

Filming for "Aynaghor" is slated to begin in early October, the director confirmed.