Keya Payel denies involvement in 'Aynaghor' after initial claims

Actress Keya Payel has firmly denied being involved in the upcoming film "Aynaghor" despite initial reports suggesting she would star in the project.

Director Joy Sarkar had announced plans for the film just two days prior, even registering the title with the Directors' Guild and naming Payel as the lead. However, the actress has since dismissed these claims, casting doubt over the future of the production.

"I have no idea how this rumour began but I'm not doing this film," Payel told the media.

Following Payel's public statement, Sarkar confirmed on Facebook that the actress would indeed not be part of "Aynaghor", a project inspired by one of Bangladesh's secretive darkest legacies.

The story behind the film's inspiration

Aynaghor, or the "House of Mirrors", is notorious for being a secret detention facility in Dhaka Cantonment, where political dissidents were allegedly tortured during Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule. The facility was linked to the disappearances of hundreds of critics and political opponents.

Since Hasina fell from power, survivors of the detention center have come forward with chilling testimonies, sparking national outrage.

Director Joy Sarkar is determined to bring the horrors of Aynaghor to the big screen. Speaking about the film, he stated, "I want to tell the truth. People need to know what really happened in Aynaghor."

Sarkar is currently working on the script and is consulting survivors of the facility to ensure an accurate depiction of the atrocities.