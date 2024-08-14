TV & Film
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Aug 14, 2024 05:02 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 05:45 PM

Most Viewed

TV & Film

Keya Payel denies involvement in 'Aynaghor' after initial claims

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Wed Aug 14, 2024 05:02 PM Last update on: Wed Aug 14, 2024 05:45 PM
Keya Payel denies involvement in 'Aynaghor' after initial claims
Photos: Collected

Actress Keya Payel has firmly denied being involved in the upcoming film "Aynaghor" despite initial reports suggesting she would star in the project. 

Keya Payel denies involvement in 'Aynaghor' after initial claims

Director Joy Sarkar had announced plans for the film just two days prior, even registering the title with the Directors' Guild and naming Payel as the lead. However, the actress has since dismissed these claims, casting doubt over the future of the production.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"I have no idea how this rumour began but I'm not doing this film," Payel told the media.

Keya Payel denies involvement in 'Aynaghor' after initial claims

Following Payel's public statement, Sarkar confirmed on Facebook that the actress would indeed not be part of "Aynaghor", a project inspired by one of Bangladesh's secretive darkest legacies.

Keya Payel denies involvement in 'Aynaghor' after initial claims

The story behind the film's inspiration

Aynaghor, or the "House of Mirrors", is notorious for being a secret detention facility in Dhaka Cantonment, where political dissidents were allegedly tortured during Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule. The facility was linked to the disappearances of hundreds of critics and political opponents. 

Since Hasina fell from power, survivors of the detention center have come forward with chilling testimonies, sparking national outrage.

Director Joy Sarkar is determined to bring the horrors of Aynaghor to the big screen. Speaking about the film, he stated, "I want to tell the truth. People need to know what really happened in Aynaghor." 

What good is fame, if I can't speak for the people: Badhan
Read more

What good is fame, if I can't speak for the people: Badhan

Sarkar is currently working on the script and is consulting survivors of the facility to ensure an accurate depiction of the atrocities.

Related topic:
Keya PayelAynaghor FilmAynaghor
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Dhallywood stars support Shakib Khan’s new business venture

Dhallywood stars support Shakib Khan’s new business venture

1m ago
Aynaghor’s dark horrors to be depicted in new film starring Keya Payel

‘Aynaghor’s dark horrors to be depicted in new a film starring Keya Payel

2d ago
Stars reflect on life off the set during internet outage

Stars reflect on life off the set during internet outage

2w ago
Enforced disappearance: No one inside Dhaka facility now, says DGFI

Enforced disappearance: No one inside Dhaka facility now, says DGFI

1w ago
|রাজনীতি

শেখ হাসিনা পালিয়ে ভারতে গিয়ে ষড়যন্ত্র করছে: মির্জা ফখরুল

রংপুরের পীরগঞ্জের মদনখালী ইউনিয়নের জাফরপাড়া বাবনপুর গ্রামে পুলিশের গুলিতে নিহত রোকেয়া বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের শিক্ষার্থী আবু সাঈদের কবর জিয়ারত করেন মির্জা ফখরুল ইসলাম আলমগীর।

৩৫ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

পাচারকারীরা যেন টাকার বালিশে না ঘুমাতে পারেন এমন ব্যবস্থা করব: গভর্নর

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification