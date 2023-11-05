Alia Bhatt says she's not ‘hiding’ her daughter Raha, is ‘proud’ of her

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their first child, Raha, in November last year. Since then, the pair has taken great care not to expose Raha's face to the media. In January, the couple, along with Neetu Kapoor, encountered paparazzi and begged them not to photograph Raha. Fans are asking if the pair would unveil Raha's face anytime soon.

Alia finally talked about their decision of not sharing their daughter's face at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. "I don't want it to appear as if I'm hiding my daughter's face," she explained.

"I am quite proud of her. We are quite proud of our child. The original aim was that because we are new parents, we aren't sure how we feel about her face being plastered all over Instagram. She's only a year old. We don't see why she should be a paparazzi target. She is still too young," said the actress.

"It's not like we'll never let anyone see her face," the actor continued.

"I believe we need to get more at ease with parenting and reach a comfortable conclusion that 'okay, now we are ready.' Whenever that time arrives. It could be now, in the near future, or at any time in the future. It will happen when we are ready, without putting too much pressure on ourselves," added the actor.

The couple did not even show a picture of their kid when they announced her name. They captioned the photo, "The name Raha (given by her wise and amazing Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...Raha signifies holy road in its purest form. In Swahili, she is Joy; in Sanskrit, Raha is a clan; in Bangla, she is rest, comfort, and relief; and in Arabic, peace denotes happiness, freedom, and bliss. And, true to her name, we felt it all from the first minute we held her! Thank you, Raha, for bringing our family to life; our lives seem to have only just begun."