Agastya Nanda set for big screen debut in Sriram Raghavan's ‘Ekkis’

Fri Dec 15, 2023 05:35 PM
Agastya Nanda, Ekkis, Agastya Nanda set for big screen debut,
Photos: Instagram and IMDb

Agastya Nanda, who recently debuted in the Netflix film "The Archies", is set for his big-screen debut in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's "Ekkis". Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the movie is a biopic of the 1971 war hero Arun Khetarpal and features Dharmendra in a significant role. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Agastya is scheduled to commence shooting for "Ekkis" in January 2024.

"Agastya Nanda had an eventful 2023, marking his acting debut with 'The Archies' and securing a role in a Sriram Raghavan film," as per a source close to the development. "Agastya diligently attended numerous acting workshops with Sriram and specialised coaches. This training aimed to refine his body language and prepare him for portraying the role of India's revered war hero, Arun Khetarpal," disclosed the insider.

Sriram Raghavan is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film "Merry Christmas", featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, scheduled to be released in January 2024. Following this, Sriram will commence filming his next project with Agastya Nanda.

Following his portrayal of the lead character Archie Andrews in "The Archies", the Indian musical based on Archie Comics, Agastya Nanda is set to take on the role of an army officer in "Ekkis". The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, aims to spotlight the father-son relationship against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan 1971 war. "Ekkis" marks the second collaboration between Sriram and producer Dinesh Vijan, with their previous work being "Badlapur" in 2015.

Agastya Nanda's debut teen musical comedy "The Archies", directed by Zoya Akhtar was released on December 7. It also starred Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal (aka Dot), and Yuvraj Menda.

