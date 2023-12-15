Raveena Tandon returning to OTT with ‘Karmma Calling’

The popular OTT streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar has introduced its latest series "Karmma Calling", featuring Raveena Tandon in the leading role. The series has been directed by Ruchi Narain, who previously earned acclaim for her directorial venture "Guilty".

Taking place in the realm of glamour and fame, characterised by deception and treachery, "Karmma Calling" will showcase Raveena Tandon in the role of Indrani Kothari, the dominant figure in Alibaug society.

Having made her debut in OTT with the 2021 show "Aranyak", Tandon expressed that portraying a character like Indrani Kothari is a departure from roles she has undertaken in quite some time.

"This project is definitely more than what meets the eye and explores different facets of the world of the rich. Collaborating with Disney+ Hotstar was a great experience and playing Indrani helped me explore more for myself as an actor. It is a never-seen-before and never done before role and I am looking forward to audience reactions," said the actress to the Indian portal, The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the director, Narain told the same media that "Karmma Calling" unfolds within the lavish and wealthy life of the Kothari family, delving into the complex dynamics of their world. The series boasts immense grandeur, a substantial scale, and a glamorous narrative, interweaving elements of revenge, deception, and betrayal.

"Karmma Calling" is being produced by RAT Films.

The Padma Shri honouree Raveena Tandon won the Filmfare OTT Awards as Best Actress in the Drama Series category for her debut performance in OTT (Aranyak).