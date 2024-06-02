Mob attacks actress Raveena Tandon outside her home

Actor Raveena Tandon was heckled by a mob on Sunday. In a viral video, a group of people were seen heckling her and accusing her of hitting them with her car.

In a startling incident on Carter Road in Bandra, actress Raveena Tandon and her driver have been accused of assaulting three women, including an elderly lady. According to reports, the altercation began when Tandon's driver was accused of rash driving, allegedly hitting three people near Rizvi College while reversing the vehicle.

A video clip that has since gone viral shows Tandon being attacked by a group of women. One of the alleged victims can be heard confronting Tandon, saying, "You will have to spend the night in jail. My nose is bleeding." The situation quickly escalated as Tandon exited her vehicle to address the crowd, only to be allegedly pushed and hit in the process.

In the video, Tandon can be heard pleading with the crowd, "Don't push. Please don't hit me." At one point, noticing a camera recording the incident, she asked the person filming to stop.

A source close to the incident clarified the situation, saying, "Tandon was not drunk, contrary to the claims being made. The other party admitted in front of the police, 'What if her car bumped us' indicating that they were not actually hit by her car. They assaulted her driver, but she instructed him to go inside the house. Claims that he ran away are false."

The source added, "CCTV footage from June 1, which is in the possession of several Indian media sources, shows that Tandon's car did not hit anyone."

Regarding the allegations that Tandon hit people, the source explained, "The mob caused a disturbance at the gate of her bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai. Tandon was attempting to calm them down, repeatedly saying, 'Please don't hit him (the driver),' as visible in the video."

The situation escalated when the group dragged her watchman. Mumbai Police have taken statements from Tandon's staff. The source elaborated, "The mob manhandled her, forcing her to defend herself. She stood at her gate to prevent them from entering her house, where her children, Rasha and Ranbir, were inside."

Despite the chaos, Tandon's intentions were clear as she attempted to de-escalate the situation and protect her driver and herself from further harm. The police are currently investigating the incident and have taken statements from those involved.