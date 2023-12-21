Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas': Intrigue and thrills unfold in the trailer

The highly-anticipated trailer for Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film "Merry Christmas", starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, has finally made its grand debut. It offers a glimpse into the filmmaker's trademark storytelling style, promising audiences an enthralling cinematic experience with a dash of suspense.

Spanning 140 seconds, the trailer commences in classic Sriram Raghavan fashion, presenting a split-screen scenario featuring two mixer grinders—an intriguing metaphor setting the stage for a labyrinth of events. Vintage visuals evoke the essence of Christmas, intertwining elements such as cinema, carnivals, toys, and the vibrant hue of red, hinting at the movie's thematic depth.

The preview introduces viewers to a mesmerizing date night shared by Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's characters on Christmas Eve, immersed in joy and festivity. However, the night takes an unexpected turn as surreal events unfold, imperiling their lives and that of a young girl, prompting them to seek miraculous intervention with a cryptic reference to "Dial M for Miracles."

The trailer hints at further complexity, suggesting that "Merry Christmas" is set to be a mind-bending cinematic experience, hinted by Vijay Sethupathi's enigmatic words, "Sometimes violence is better than sacrifice."

Enriched with a stellar ensemble cast, the Hindi version features talents like Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version boasts talents like Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. Cameos by Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar heighten the intrigue in both versions.

Backed by producers Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, "Merry Christmas" promises a cinematic thrill ride, enriched by Pritam's musical compositions and Varun Grover's lyrics. Scheduled for release on January 12, 2024, in Hindi and Tamil.