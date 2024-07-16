Vicky Kaushal addresses Katrina’s pregnancy rumours, promises ‘good news’

Over the past few months, rumours have been swirling about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal expecting their first child. Speculation heightened after paparazzi captured photos of Katrina's alleged baby bump during the couple's vacation in London. However, Vicky Kaushal has now set the record straight.

While promoting his new film "Bad Newz" in Delhi, the "Masaan" actor addressed the rumours about his wife Katrina's pregnancy. He refuted the claims, stating there was no truth to the reports. Vicky assured fans that they would be the first to know when there is actual news to share, reported Indian Express.

"As far as the good news is concerned (the couple being pregnant), we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculations. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega to hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then, enjoy the film, 'Bad Newz', and when we are ready with the good news, we will definitely share it with you)," he said at the press conference.

Discussing plans for Katrina's birthday on July 16, Vicky revealed, "It's a special day. I will rush back to celebrate her birthday, so the idea is to spend quality time. Bahot time se promotion chal rahi hai (I have been busy promoting my film for a while now) and even she has been travelling. So, we will just spend quality time together."

In a previous interview with GQ, Vicky spoke about how marriage has changed his life. "You can never be the same person after marriage. Starting to live a life with someone is a huge addition," he said. He added, "When you're married, it's the 'us' that supersedes your individual needs. Every decision has to make sense for both of us. Only then is there inner peace. I'd go so far as to say that the amount I've matured in the last two and a half years (post marriage) is way more than I did in the first 33 years of my life."

Katrina, who has been on a low-key hiatus, appears to be spending time with her family in London. In May, a video shared on social media showed Katrina and Vicky taking a stroll through the streets of London, walking hand-in-hand in matching black outfits. As they crossed a street, Katrina noticed a fan filming them and stopped Vicky, after which they stepped back onto the pavement. The video was widely shared on several social media platforms.

Vicky and Katrina, who got married in December 2021, were recently spotted attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.