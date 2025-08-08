Adnan Al Rajeev’s ‘Ali’ to compete at 50th TIFF

"Ali", the much-acclaimed Bangladeshi short film that continues to make waves on the international festival circuit, has officially been selected for the Short Cuts competition at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The selection marks the film's prestigious North American premiere, adding yet another milestone to its remarkable journey.

Directed by Adnan Al Rajeev, the film had earlier been honoured with a special recognition at this year's Cannes Film Festival and had its Australian premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF), where it received critical praise for its emotional depth and powerful storytelling.

"To be part of TIFF's landmark edition, the golden 50, is a moment that feels larger than us," shared Adnan Al Rajeev, through his post on social media.

The film is among a highly curated selection of bold, innovative short films from around the world that will be showcased in TIFF's globally respected Short Cuts programme.

The story revolves around the turbulent journey of a migrant boy searching for belonging in an alien world, anchored by a visually poetic narrative and a haunting performance by Al Amin.

The film's North American premiere at TIFF marks a significant platform for Bangladeshi independent cinema, as "Ali" joins the ranks of films redefining storytelling from South Asia on the world stage.

The team extended special thanks to Sonja Baksa and film curator Meenakshi Shedde, whose support Adnan described as "unconditional". "We can inhale your positive energy," he added warmly.

TIFF 2025, set to run from September 4 to 14 in Toronto, will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year and is expected to draw the world's top filmmakers, industry executives, and press, making it an exceptional opportunity for the "Ali" team to share their work with an international audience.