Adnan Al Rajeev’s ‘Ali’ heads to Melbourne International Film Festival

Following its acclaimed screening and Special Mention award at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Adnan Al Rajeev's short film "Ali" has now been officially selected for the 73rd Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF). This marks the film's Australian premiere.

Earlier this year, "Ali" made history by becoming the first Bangladeshi short film to enter the Main Competition section at Cannes. It went on to win a Special Mention—an unprecedented moment of pride for the country's cinema. Now, just over a month later, the film has secured yet another international milestone.

Tanvir Hossain, the Bangladeshi producer of "Ali", shared the news, saying, "Following an unforgettable journey at Cannes, being selected for the Melbourne International Film Festival is a great honour for us. We are grateful for the opportunity to bring this story to a global audience."

He also noted that this year's Melbourne International Film Festival will run from August 7 to 23. "Ali" is scheduled to screen on August 8 at 6:30 pm and again on August 18 at 9:15 pm.