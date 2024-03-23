Theatre & Arts
Zainul Abedin's painting sold for record $3.81 million
Photo: BBC

Recently, in New York, two paintings by Zainul Abedin were auctioned at Sotheby's, with the "Santal Couples" painting fetching an amount that art enthusiasts consider staggering and a testament to the profound value of Abedin's artistic contributions. The other painting sold during the same auction by Abedin is an oil painting featuring a seated woman. 

Last week, the renowned art auction company Sotheby's organised an auction titled "Modern and Contemporary South Asian Art" in New York, where Abedin's two paintings were sold. According to information provided on Sotheby's website, "Santal Couples" was sold for USD 3.81 million, equivalent to approximately Tk 41.76 million.

Zainul Abedin's painting sold for record $3.81 million
Photo: Collected

Art connoisseurs remark that these two paintings by Joynul Abedin are amongst his most valuable works, attaining significant recognition in the global art market.

Regarding "Santal Couples", Abedin depicted a rural couple wearing a traditional conical hat, walking barefoot with symbolic depth. The painting, created in 1963, bears Abedin's signature and measures 102 cm in height and 135.5 cm in width, painted on canvas with oil colours.

Sotheby's website further reveals that "Santal Couples" was previously owned by the Marker family, known to be close friends of Abedin. The painting was acquired directly from Abedin in 1963.

The second painting portrays a weary woman sporting red bangles and draped in a sky-blue saree, painted between 1956 and 1963 on board with oil colours. This painting, measuring 80.4 cm in length and 60.4 cm in width, was also part of the Marker family collection and was sold for USD 2.79 million.

Sotheby's has not disclosed the identity of the buyers for these artworks. These remarkable sales further solidify Zainul Abedin's legacy as one of Bangladesh's most esteemed artists, with his works continuing to captivate global audiences and command record prices in prestigious auctions.

 

Zainul Abedin
