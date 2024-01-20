‘Rising Echoes’: A visual chronicle of climate impact and development pitfalls

The exhibition "Rising Echoes" at Batighar – Smritite Sharaney Aly Zaker, brings forth a compelling visual narrative capturing the repercussions of climate change and the drawbacks of modern development. Photographer Mrittika Gain and artist Hlubaishu Chowdhuri employ their respective mediums to highlight the challenges faced by communities affected by environmental transformations.

Mrittika Gain's photographic lens zooms in on the adversities endured by the residents of Kalabogi village in Dakop, Khulna, grappling with climate-induced river erosion. On the other hand, artist Hlubaishu Chowdhuri's paintings draw attention to the environmental disfigurement caused by the construction of the Kaptai Dam in Rangamati.

The 10-day exhibition, organised by Mongol Deep Foundation and curated by Shamsul Alam Helal, aims to shed light on the challenges faced by communities affected by climate change and large-scale development projects. Sara Zaker, the chairperson of Mongol Deep Foundation, emphasised the importance of acknowledging and working for communities that bear the brunt of such issues.

"As Bangladeshis, it is important for us to acknowledge and work for communities who suffer. The erosion of the Shibsa River because of climate change and the creation of Kaptai Lake for Kaptai Dam are two such examples. Exhibitions like these help raise awareness so that we can forge a path towards a compassionate and sustainable future." said Sara Zaker during a press meet at the exhibition.

The exhibition serves as a platform to raise awareness and foster a collective effort toward a compassionate and sustainable future. Photographer Mrittika Gain, originally from Khulna, focuses on social issues through her photography, while artist Hlubaishu Chowdhuri, a member of the Marma community in Chittagong Hill Tracts, is an Assistant Professor at Chittagong University. The curated exhibition adds to the ongoing discourse on the intersection of art, climate change, and sustainable development.