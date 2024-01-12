‘Jogsutro’: Striking a balance between simplicity and detail

Theatre & Arts
Photos: Arshadul Hoque Rocky

One winter evening in January, I found myself at the Kala Kendra Gallery in Lalmatia, Dhaka. Currently hosting a group art exhibition, Kala Kendra presents "Jogsutro", featuring 15 Bangladeshi artists who have returned after completing their studies at Rabindra Bharati University.

The inauguration of "Jogsutro" took place on December 28, last year. The event was graced by the presence of Professor Nisar Hossain, dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Dhaka. The exhibition participants include Amitabh Sarkar, Anika Tasnim Anup, Macraiwong, Faria Khanum Tuly, Jayatu Chakma, Madhabi Rani Nath, Md Imtiaj Islam, Md Sajedul Haque, Mohammad Rabin, Mrinal Banik, Nadiya Hasiba, Nupur Podder, Sudhip Chakma, Sumon Biswas, and Sumon Sutra Dhar.

Displayed at the gallery are 81 pieces of artwork. The first set of paintings that greeted me belonged to Macraiwong. Though smaller in size, the paintings leave a profound impression, depicting displacement and the accompanying misery. Following these are triangular canvases by Jayatu Chakma, illustrating the stories of indigenous communities in hilly regions. Sumon Biswas's "Nightmare" series plays with colours and abstract expressionism, offering a captivating visual experience.

Mohammad Rabin's clean and crisp brushstrokes on PVC boards result in a sensuous series of paintings featuring the female physique. Md Imtiaj Islam's watercolours on tickets portray human beings as passengers on board. He also combines cyanotype and watercolours to create unique portraits. Nadiya Hasiba's paintings offer a soothing visual experience, while Faria Khanum Tuly decorates a corner with femininity. Madhabi Rani Nath explores surrealistic pieces with adorable drawings of birds and women. The sculptures that adorn the gallery belong to Md Sajedul Haque.

The entire gallery is filled with captivating art from skilled individuals in our country. All the artworks are available for sale, and the exhibition at Kala Kendra will run until January 15.

